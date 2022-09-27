Read full article on original website
Snyder, Winke getting their kicks for Burlington football team
In a day and age when many high school football teams are forced to go for two points on every conversion attempt after a touchdown because they simply don't have anyone capable of kicking the ball through the uprights, Burlington High School has the luxury of not one, but two kickers capable of making almost everything. And the kicker is, they're both first-year players. ...
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Brady running game soaring in winning streak behind Miller
BRADY — Dillon Miller was limited to 22 yards on 13 carries in the Brady football team’s season-opening blowout loss to state-ranked Sumner-Eddyville-Milner. But Miller and the Eagles have been soaring since then. The senior rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as the Eagles, who moved from...
