HOUSTON – The Texas A&M-Commerce Volleyball team traveled to Houston for their third Southland Conference match of the season against Houston Christian on Tuesday Evening. Taking the Huskies to four sets with a 25-23 win in the third, the Lions fell 3-1 with set scores of 25-16, 18-25 in the first two sets, and 25-19 in the fourth and final set against HCU.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO