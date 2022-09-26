Read full article on original website
Related
lionathletics.com
Lion Volleyball falls to Houston Christian, 3-1
HOUSTON – The Texas A&M-Commerce Volleyball team traveled to Houston for their third Southland Conference match of the season against Houston Christian on Tuesday Evening. Taking the Huskies to four sets with a 25-23 win in the third, the Lions fell 3-1 with set scores of 25-16, 18-25 in the first two sets, and 25-19 in the fourth and final set against HCU.
lionathletics.com
Far-Arun ties for 23rd at Bearkat Invitational
HUNSTVILLLE – Moving a spot up on the leaderboard on Tuesday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women's golf team finished eighth at the Bearkat Invitational hosted by Sam Houston at the Ravens Nest Golf Course. The Bearkats won their home tournament by 40 strokes with a team score of ULM,...
Comments / 0