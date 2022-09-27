Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; J.Abreu, Chicago, .306; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; Altuve, Houston, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 130; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
Andrew Painter earns national recognition from Baseball America
One of the top prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system, left handed pitcher Andrew Painter, earned an honor from Baseball America. Painter was named Minor League Pitcher of the Year by Baseball America on Thursday. The Phillies top prospect is the first ever pitcher to get the nod by the publication.
WFMZ-TV Online
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Betts (37), Machado (36). HR_Smith (24). SB_Freeman (13), T.Turner (26). SF_Vargas (1). HBP_Manaea (Muncy). WP_Vesia. Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley. T_3:17. A_35,636 (40,209).
WFMZ-TV Online
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Reports: Mets set to call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez
Catcher Francisco Alvarez, ranked baseball's top prospect by MLB Pipeline, is set to join the New York Mets on Friday ahead of their biggest series of the season, multiple media outlets reported Thursday night. The Mets (98-58), who lead the National League East by one game over the Braves (97-59)...
Comments / 0