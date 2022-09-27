Read full article on original website
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
newstalk987.com
Governor Lee Authorizes Deployment of Soldiers from Tennessee National Guard to Help in Florida
Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to. support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow (Wednesday). Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and...
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Tennessee
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
WDEF
Hillsdale College withdraws bid to open Tennessee charter schools
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – After weeks of controversy, American Classical Education, has withdrawn applications to open charter schools in three Tennessee counties. The schools would have been affiliated with Hillsdale College, which has become a lightning rod for many Tennessee educators. Governor Lee touted a partnership with Hillsdale, praising...
Meet the Candidates: John Gentry for Tennessee governor
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election.
WBBJ
4 proposed Constitutional amendments to appear on upcoming Tennessee ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is informing voters about four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be four proposed Constitutional...
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
WBIR
Emergency crews from East Tennessee are heading to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of emergency medical responders from across Tennessee are in Florida waiting for Hurricane Ian's arrival. This is a storm that weather experts say could strengthen to a category 4. Hurricane Ian is not expected to make landfall in Florida until Thursday. Emergency crews from across...
themoorecountynews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Tennessee
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Tennessee using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wvlt.tv
Smokies denied Southern League Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
WDEF
Amanda Dunn appointed as local Criminal Court Judge
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee has announced his appointment for the 11th Judicial District Criminal Court in our area. The Hamilton County court has been vacant since the Honorable Tom Greenholtz was appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. His successor will be local attorney Amanda B....
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
The rise of remote work in Tennessee
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
bbbtv12.com
States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12
UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
WDEF
Tennessee graduation rates on the rise
NASHVILLE (WDEF) — The Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the last school year yesterday and the numbers are climbing. Statewide, 89.8% of high school students graduated on time and 78 districts’ graduation rates improved from last year. Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Lawsuit: Walgreens saturated Tennessee with narcotics | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC says Tennessee is fifth in the country when it comes to people per capita dying from opioids. A new lawsuit says it's putting the blame on one company, Walgreens. The suit alleges, "Walgreens utterly saturated the state of Tennessee with narcotics." In 14 years,...
