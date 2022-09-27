ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
WDEF

Hillsdale College withdraws bid to open Tennessee charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – After weeks of controversy, American Classical Education, has withdrawn applications to open charter schools in three Tennessee counties. The schools would have been affiliated with Hillsdale College, which has become a lightning rod for many Tennessee educators. Governor Lee touted a partnership with Hillsdale, praising...
Tennessee State
WBBJ

4 proposed Constitutional amendments to appear on upcoming Tennessee ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is informing voters about four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be four proposed Constitutional...
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
wvlt.tv

Smokies denied Southern League Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
WDEF

Amanda Dunn appointed as local Criminal Court Judge

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee has announced his appointment for the 11th Judicial District Criminal Court in our area. The Hamilton County court has been vacant since the Honorable Tom Greenholtz was appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. His successor will be local attorney Amanda B....
Axios Nashville

The rise of remote work in Tennessee

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe share of Tennesseans primarily working from home more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.By the numbers: Survey results show 14% of people in Tennessee primarily worked from home in 2021, compared with 5.6% in 2019.The national figure stood at 17.9% in 2021.Read about how some of Nashville's largest companies reimagined their approach to office work during the pandemic
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
bbbtv12.com

States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12

UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
WDEF

Tennessee graduation rates on the rise

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — The Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the last school year yesterday and the numbers are climbing. Statewide, 89.8% of high school students graduated on time and 78 districts’ graduation rates improved from last year. Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn...
TENNESSEE STATE

