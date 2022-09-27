Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
15-year-old to become youngest ASU nursing school graduate
She may not be old enough to drive but in less than a year's time, 15-year-old Elliana Tenenbaum will become the youngest person to ever graduate from ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation program. “From a very young age I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others,...
statepress.com
Opinion: Have compassion for our unhoused neighbors
No one wants to see homelessness. It makes us nervous, uncomfortable, or sad. Maybe we feel guilt, pity, or judgmental for the mistakes we assume were made. “I feel like you grow up guided to not look at these people when you walk past them, to not interact because strangers are dangerous,” said Sarah Hartley, a second-year law student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
AZFamily
Valley boys help out a homeless veteran
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
12news.com
Safety on and around GCU's campus is top concern of students after student struck by stray bullet near campus
PHOENIX — A student was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet on Grand Canyon University's campus Wednesday night. Phoenix police said there was an off-campus dispute just before 6 p.m. near 37th and Vermont avenues that led to multiple gunshots being fired. Police said when officers arrived...
12news.com
12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame
PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
12news.com
What is the least appealing aspect for the ASU football job? LOSD Mailbag | Locked On Sun Devils
It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood to answer your questions! Time for a new edition of the Locked On Sun Devils mailbag.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
Former employee claims pattern of neglect in state-licensed Phoenix group home
PHOENIX — Another former North Star group home employee is speaking out after police say a resident of the state-licensed group home shot and killed another. She is the seventh current or former employee to reach out to 12News following the fatal incident and describes a pattern of neglect.
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
fox10phoenix.com
Trash day changes for residents in Phoenix
Starting Oct. 3, residents in Phoenix will have to adjust to a new trash collection schedule. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has more on the changes that are being made.
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
Valley families learn the dangers as fentanyl cases skyrocket in Arizona
With billboards along Interstate 10 and law enforcement busts shared on social media, fentanyl has become hard to ignore in Arizona.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
12news.com
Fire at Tempe home leaves woman, dog dead
A fire at a Tempe home left a woman and dog dead Wednesday. Officials have not yet released her identity.
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
12news.com
They both lost limbs to suspected drunk drivers. Now they're finding support through friendship
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two Valley residents have formed a friendship and found strength in each other after losing limbs to suspected drunk drivers. “She keeps me motivated and knows what I’m going through,” Jeremiah Washington said. On June 25, about two weeks after his birthday, an alleged...
