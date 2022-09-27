ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
thefocus.news

Fredo Bang associate Seven7Hardaway dead in Baton Rouge shooting

It has been reported that Seven7Hardaway, an associate of rapper Fredo Bang, has died after being shot in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana-based rapper was said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday night (September 20, 2022) by authorities, as reported by WBRZ. The shooting took place at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard, around 8pm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner

A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management

One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center. Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
theadvocate.com

Bay Leaf Authentic Indian Cuisine places priority on tradition and authenticity

Bay Leaf Authentic Indian Cuisine is exactly that — authentic. From having its spices shipped directly from India to adhering to food traditions in both North and South India, this restaurant, at 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., has been billed as one of the finest Indian restaurants in Baton Rouge, but its devotees believe the cuisine could hold its own against Indian food anywhere.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
247Sports

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Escaped work release inmate captured in North Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The work release inmate who escaped Tuesday was captured by authorities on Wednesday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms that the escaped inmate is in custody. The inmate, 22-year-old Keandre Sheppard of Baton Rouge, was found by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in North Baton Rouge.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

