Bay Leaf Authentic Indian Cuisine is exactly that — authentic. From having its spices shipped directly from India to adhering to food traditions in both North and South India, this restaurant, at 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., has been billed as one of the finest Indian restaurants in Baton Rouge, but its devotees believe the cuisine could hold its own against Indian food anywhere.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO