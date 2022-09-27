Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
fox8live.com
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's bridge problem isn't big trucks and travelers; it's local drivers, study says
A new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge would mostly benefit local motorists because they make up more than 80% of traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge today, consultants told a state panel Monday. Officials said it means the new structure, which will cost up to $3 billion,...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
thefocus.news
Fredo Bang associate Seven7Hardaway dead in Baton Rouge shooting
It has been reported that Seven7Hardaway, an associate of rapper Fredo Bang, has died after being shot in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana-based rapper was said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday night (September 20, 2022) by authorities, as reported by WBRZ. The shooting took place at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard, around 8pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
brproud.com
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
WAFB.com
OYO Hotel in BR known for illegal activity under new management
One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person at River Center. Students, counselors, teachers, family members and parents are all invited to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
theadvocate.com
Students at 'Day of Hope' say they were told to register to vote or they couldn't eat pizza
After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza. But then a man she’d never...
brproud.com
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
theadvocate.com
Bay Leaf Authentic Indian Cuisine places priority on tradition and authenticity
Bay Leaf Authentic Indian Cuisine is exactly that — authentic. From having its spices shipped directly from India to adhering to food traditions in both North and South India, this restaurant, at 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., has been billed as one of the finest Indian restaurants in Baton Rouge, but its devotees believe the cuisine could hold its own against Indian food anywhere.
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West at Essen Lane after morning accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are now open on I-10 West at Essen Lane, including the entrance ramp. Traffic officials said a Thursday morning accident closed I-10 West at Essen Lane at around 8:30 a.m. Congestion is at a minimum as of 9:44 a.m.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
247Sports
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
brproud.com
Escaped work release inmate captured in North Baton Rouge
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The work release inmate who escaped Tuesday was captured by authorities on Wednesday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms that the escaped inmate is in custody. The inmate, 22-year-old Keandre Sheppard of Baton Rouge, was found by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in North Baton Rouge.
Comments / 0