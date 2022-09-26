From the land of Lingonberry sauce and meatballs comes a standing desk with a difference. The Ikea trotten is a manual desk that requires you to wind it up and down using a crank, rather than simply hitting a button when you want to change your working position from standing to sitting, or vice versa.You don’t see too many standing tables operated by a crank these days, as most manufacturers have electrified the operation, but when standing desks first became popular you had no choice but to raise and lower the table via a crank arm.The obvious advantage is that...

