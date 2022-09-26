ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Independent

8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
The Independent

Ikea’s trotten manual sit-stand desk is a budget-friendly introduction to active working

From the land of Lingonberry sauce and meatballs comes a standing desk with a difference. The Ikea trotten is a manual desk that requires you to wind it up and down using a crank, rather than simply hitting a button when you want to change your working position from standing to sitting, or vice versa.You don’t see too many standing tables operated by a crank these days, as most manufacturers have electrified the operation, but when standing desks first became popular you had no choice but to raise and lower the table via a crank arm.The obvious advantage is that...
Food Network

Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More

Available in five colorways (including a striking mix-and-match option!) this Starter Set is perfect smaller households or new kitchen owners. You'll get four each of Our Place's Full Plates, Midi Plates and Demi Bowls. Want to have some extra plates and bowls on hand for storing leftovers or entertaining guests?...
