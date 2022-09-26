ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

yourcommunitypaper.com

Camping World ‘Orlando’ sign to be relocated to airport interchange

The colorful “Orlando” sign that sits outside of Camping World Stadium will soon be relocated. City Council approved the move and refurbishment of the vertical, 30-foot sign at the Sept. 26 council meeting. The sign is owned by the City, and the cost to remove and refurbish it will be reimbursed to the City by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere recovering from effects of Hurricane Ian

The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Town staff and the Windermere Police Department are currently conducting an initial damage inspection. "We have a significant amount of power lines and trees down with multiple road closures," Windermere Mayor Jim O'Brien said. "Town...
WINDERMERE, FL
iheart.com

City Of Kissimmee Imposes Mandatory Curfew

In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm-6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew.
KISSIMMEE, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Downtown Orlando traffic light pole falls as Hurricane Ian blows through

ORLANDO, Fla. – A traffic-light pole along Orange Avenue fell to the roadway in downtown Orlando as heavy gusts and rains from Hurricane Ian struck the area. Early Thursday morning, News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts came across the pole, which had fallen and was leaning against the ground. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Florida attractions set reopening plans after Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen. Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available. Keep checking back for updates. BREVARD ZOO. Brevard Zoo plans...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orange County mayor: Those in flooding-prone areas ﻿should consider evacuating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Hurricane Ian update and discussed the county's storm readiness and preparations Tuesday evening. Demings was joined by John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, Superintendent Maria F. Vazquez, Orange County Public Schools, Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Mgmt.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution

'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Wally’s vows to stay open as long as possible

Local watering hole Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors (Website) wants everyone to know they can pop by for a drink at any time and that they plan to stay open as long as they can. The bar, which is located at 1001 N. Mills Avenue [GMap], says they plan to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
wmfe.org

Excessive flooding and tree damage could extend Winter Park curfew

Winter Park is currently under a curfew that is expected to end at 5 pm Thursday. Hurricane Ian caused heavy flooding and tree damage in Winter Park. Driving is prohibited under the curfew that is expected to lift at 5 pm today. Only emergency personnel and other essential workers can be out on the roads.
WINTER PARK, FL

