yourcommunitypaper.com
Camping World ‘Orlando’ sign to be relocated to airport interchange
The colorful “Orlando” sign that sits outside of Camping World Stadium will soon be relocated. City Council approved the move and refurbishment of the vertical, 30-foot sign at the Sept. 26 council meeting. The sign is owned by the City, and the cost to remove and refurbish it will be reimbursed to the City by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.
orangeobserver.com
Town of Windermere recovering from effects of Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Town staff and the Windermere Police Department are currently conducting an initial damage inspection. "We have a significant amount of power lines and trees down with multiple road closures," Windermere Mayor Jim O'Brien said. "Town...
wdwmagic.com
The City of Kissimmee, home to many Disney Cast Members, imposes a mandatory curfew following flooding from Hurricane Ian
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm to 6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew. Kissimmee is located very close to Walt Disney World and is home to many Cast Members...
iheart.com
City Of Kissimmee Imposes Mandatory Curfew
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm-6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew.
fox35orlando.com
Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets near downtown Orlando during Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - An ambulance got trapped in extremely flooded streets in the SoDo District of Orlando early Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian lashed the area with downpours and high wind gusts. The system downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi was driving in the...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
click orlando
Downtown Orlando traffic light pole falls as Hurricane Ian blows through
ORLANDO, Fla. – A traffic-light pole along Orange Avenue fell to the roadway in downtown Orlando as heavy gusts and rains from Hurricane Ian struck the area. Early Thursday morning, News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts came across the pole, which had fallen and was leaning against the ground. [TRENDING:...
wmfe.org
Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian
This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
Bay News 9
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
Bay News 9
Florida attractions set reopening plans after Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen. Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available. Keep checking back for updates. BREVARD ZOO. Brevard Zoo plans...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
City Of Orlando Issues Lake Advisory For All Lakes
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando has issued a Lake Advisory for all lakes for the duration of Hurricane Ian and directly afterward. Due to the storm, there is a high potential for water contamination, sewer overflows, active wildlife, and other safety concerns.
Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
WESH
Orange County mayor: Those in flooding-prone areas should consider evacuating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Hurricane Ian update and discussed the county's storm readiness and preparations Tuesday evening. Demings was joined by John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, Superintendent Maria F. Vazquez, Orange County Public Schools, Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Mgmt.
WESH
Seminole County leaders say Hurricane Ian brought 'unprecedented, historic' flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update Thursday on Hurricane Ian's impact to the county. They spoke at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and said multiple areas of the county have experience flooding and power outages. "We have unprecedented, historic flooding here in Seminole County," Alan Harris...
floridapolitics.com
Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution
'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
bungalower
Wally’s vows to stay open as long as possible
Local watering hole Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors (Website) wants everyone to know they can pop by for a drink at any time and that they plan to stay open as long as they can. The bar, which is located at 1001 N. Mills Avenue [GMap], says they plan to...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
wmfe.org
Excessive flooding and tree damage could extend Winter Park curfew
Winter Park is currently under a curfew that is expected to end at 5 pm Thursday. Hurricane Ian caused heavy flooding and tree damage in Winter Park. Driving is prohibited under the curfew that is expected to lift at 5 pm today. Only emergency personnel and other essential workers can be out on the roads.
