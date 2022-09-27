ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WKRC

Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

WWII LST ship is docked in Cincinnati and open for tours

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A piece of history is docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati this week. The Land Ship Tank (LST) 325 is a 328 foot, operational World War II era ship. It’s on tour along the Ohio River and making a stop here in Cincinnati. It’s docked near Sawyer Point and Public Landing right behind Great American Ball Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Study explores treating binge-eating disorder with brain surgery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Yet another health hazard is now linked to this pandemic time: binge eating. A lot of our healthy eating habits have taken a hit during the pandemic time, but being able to control the urge to splurge has been a chief complaint as we try and turn those pandemic trends around. In fact, binge eating is now the No. 1 eating disorder in the nation, and stay-at-home orders and pandemic stress only led to more of us eating, with a feeling of loss of control.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro plans to launch two rapid transit service routes

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro plans to launch what's called "Bus Rapid Transit" service in Hamilton County. BRT mimics rail service in some ways by giving buses traffic signal priority and dedicated lanes along parts of their routes. The agency's launching a nine-month study to narrow down which two routes will...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Dock worker struck and killed by semi at Northern Kentucky business

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A dock worker was struck and killed by a semi-truck at an Elsmere business. Kenton County Police said they were called to Diversey Solutions on Foundation Drive just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They found David Poe, 58, not breathing. Police say he worked at GXO Logistics.
ELSMERE, KY
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tri-State resident prepares to ride out hurricane in Florida

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Mason resident Heather Martin will stay in Florida until Hurricane Ian passes, but she won’t be staying at her vacation home where she was when she spoke to Local 12 Tuesday afternoon. It’s located on Treasure Island, just southwest of Tampa. Martin said there’s one...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Is the end of the world something we should fear?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "These Last Days" is a multimedia illustrated message that shows what the world could look like after the "apocalypse" takes place. It features film, music, dance, and a creative message. Come and see 7 Hills Church's take on the end of the world on Sunday, Oct. 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local group fills gap in legal representation for those involved in tenant, landlord cases

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As rent hikes continue in and around Cincinnati, evictions are a real issue, not just across Hamilton County, but Ohio and the country. Unlike criminal cases where you get legal representation, you're on your own in a civil case against your landlord. There is a group of people in Cincinnati looking to fill this gap and provide legal advice for anyone who needs it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Limestone carving team creating two 8-feet-tall sculptures in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It's sculpture week in the City of Hamilton! Two Hamilton nonprofits are hosting a limestone carving team for the week. Bringing more than 100 years of experience, three stone sculptors from around the United States are expected to create two 8-feet-tall works of art in Hamilton. This showcase element of the upcoming Sculpture Week will be a rare chance to witness the creation of large-scale limestone sculptures in real-time as the artists work throughout the week.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Ups and Downs: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office replacing helicopters with drones

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is grounding its helicopters and replacing them with a fleet of drones. There are ups and downs to the decision. “The drones are a fraction of the cost of a helicopter,” Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey told Hamilton County commissioners at a meeting last week. She went on to justify her decision to trade copters for drones.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

