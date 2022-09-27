Read full article on original website
WKRC
3 things to consider when deciding whether to get kids ages 5-11 a booster shot
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Within weeks, the new COVID-19 boosters which target the omicron variant may be available for children as young as five years old. Pfizer has applied for expanded authorization for its bivalent booster shot for kids ages five to 11. Since kids are at low risk of complications...
WKRC
Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
WKRC
WWII LST ship is docked in Cincinnati and open for tours
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A piece of history is docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati this week. The Land Ship Tank (LST) 325 is a 328 foot, operational World War II era ship. It’s on tour along the Ohio River and making a stop here in Cincinnati. It’s docked near Sawyer Point and Public Landing right behind Great American Ball Park.
WKRC
Study explores treating binge-eating disorder with brain surgery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Yet another health hazard is now linked to this pandemic time: binge eating. A lot of our healthy eating habits have taken a hit during the pandemic time, but being able to control the urge to splurge has been a chief complaint as we try and turn those pandemic trends around. In fact, binge eating is now the No. 1 eating disorder in the nation, and stay-at-home orders and pandemic stress only led to more of us eating, with a feeling of loss of control.
WKRC
Metro plans to launch two rapid transit service routes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro plans to launch what's called "Bus Rapid Transit" service in Hamilton County. BRT mimics rail service in some ways by giving buses traffic signal priority and dedicated lanes along parts of their routes. The agency's launching a nine-month study to narrow down which two routes will...
WKRC
Dock worker struck and killed by semi at Northern Kentucky business
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A dock worker was struck and killed by a semi-truck at an Elsmere business. Kenton County Police said they were called to Diversey Solutions on Foundation Drive just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They found David Poe, 58, not breathing. Police say he worked at GXO Logistics.
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
WKRC
Tri-State resident prepares to ride out hurricane in Florida
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Mason resident Heather Martin will stay in Florida until Hurricane Ian passes, but she won’t be staying at her vacation home where she was when she spoke to Local 12 Tuesday afternoon. It’s located on Treasure Island, just southwest of Tampa. Martin said there’s one...
WKRC
SPCA Cincinnati offering $5 dog adoptions to help make space for Hurricane Ian dogs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati created a special adoption price to help clear the shelter. They're offering $5 dog adoptions through Sunday to help make space as they receive more dogs from parts of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The first dogs are arriving now but aren't expected to...
WKRC
Is the end of the world something we should fear?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "These Last Days" is a multimedia illustrated message that shows what the world could look like after the "apocalypse" takes place. It features film, music, dance, and a creative message. Come and see 7 Hills Church's take on the end of the world on Sunday, Oct. 9.
WKRC
Local group fills gap in legal representation for those involved in tenant, landlord cases
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As rent hikes continue in and around Cincinnati, evictions are a real issue, not just across Hamilton County, but Ohio and the country. Unlike criminal cases where you get legal representation, you're on your own in a civil case against your landlord. There is a group of people in Cincinnati looking to fill this gap and provide legal advice for anyone who needs it.
WKRC
USPS driver flown to the hospital after Clinton County crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A mail delivery driver was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Clinton County Thursday. The mail truck and another vehicle collided on Lebanon Road near OH 380. AES had to be called in because live power lines were down on the mail...
WKRC
Limestone carving team creating two 8-feet-tall sculptures in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It's sculpture week in the City of Hamilton! Two Hamilton nonprofits are hosting a limestone carving team for the week. Bringing more than 100 years of experience, three stone sculptors from around the United States are expected to create two 8-feet-tall works of art in Hamilton. This showcase element of the upcoming Sculpture Week will be a rare chance to witness the creation of large-scale limestone sculptures in real-time as the artists work throughout the week.
WKRC
Ups and Downs: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office replacing helicopters with drones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is grounding its helicopters and replacing them with a fleet of drones. There are ups and downs to the decision. “The drones are a fraction of the cost of a helicopter,” Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey told Hamilton County commissioners at a meeting last week. She went on to justify her decision to trade copters for drones.
WKRC
Mother who abandoned non-verbal 5-year-old in Colerain Twp. will spend time in jail
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge sentenced the mother who abandoned her 5-year-old son on a dark, rainy Colerain Township street to six months at the River City Correctional Center. Heather Adkins recently accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her son, who non-verbal. As part of her sentence,...
WKRC
Suspect allegedly shot man 5 times and stole his phone in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is in custody for a shooting in Colerain Township. Jeremiah McCloud is accused of shooting a man five times on Monday and stealing his phone. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. McCloud is...
WKRC
Sports medicine specialists say high school, college athletes need same treatment as pros
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As football season continues, local sports medicine specialists wants to remind everyone that injured student athletes need the same targeted team treatment as the pros for proper healing. Specialists at OrthoCincy say they are seeing many of the same injuries in those playing high school and college...
WKRC
Dog attacks Clermont Co. woman nearly severing her arm, 1 month after attacking her father
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman had to be flown to the hospital after, she says, her dog attacked her in her Clermont County home Wednesday. The same dog attacked the woman's father a month before. Emergency crews were called to the woman's home on Neville Penn Schoolhouse Road...
WKRC
Former Springfield Township couple charged with murdering their child in 2016
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A former Springfield Township couple has been indicted for the death of their 8-year-old son six years ago and for their alleged mistreatment of their other children. John and Katherine Snyder face a total of 26 counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and child endangering. John...
