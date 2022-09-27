ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
Iowa man to be sentenced in January 6th U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021. In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to...
State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
Iowa Democratic voter registrations drop 15%

Iowa Democrats lost about 103,000 active registered voters, a 15% loss, since November 2020, according to data from the Iowa Secretary of State's office.Meanwhile: Active Republican voter registrations slid just 5% — just over 36,000 votes. Why it matters: The loss could signal trouble for Democrats come Nov. 8.By the numbers: Republicans have been able to reverse some of the losses in the last year, gaining just over 20,000 active registrations through Sept. 1. Democrats lost more than 15,000 during that period.Republicans now have more than 683,000 registered voters. Democrats have 596,000.Zoom in: The statewide trends are reflected in Polk,...
Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
Leaves beginning to change color across Iowa as cooler air settles in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fall colors are starting to pop in Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources released the first fall color report of 2022. Fall colors are beginning to tinge the forest canopy. Staghorn sumac and Virginia creeper are turning red, and asters are in full bloom. Some scattered maples are starting to turn bright orange and the white pine tree’s 2-year old needles are turning yellow and beginning to drop.
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
DeJear: Reynolds’ new ad ‘figment of her imagination’

DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear says the latest campaign ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds – which shows a Black official who is not DeJear calling to defund the police – shows the Republican incumbent is not focused on issues relevant to Iowa. “She doesn’t even talk about...
Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INTERVIEW: Candidate for Iowa's 4th Congressional District Democrat Ryan Melton Shares Insight on Several Campaign Issues

Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District Ryan Melton admits he faces a tough challenge against incumbent Republican Representative Randy Feenstra in a region with more registered Republicans than Democrats. Melton, who lives in Nevada and works as a manager with a major insurance agency, shared his thoughts on the race and the issues he feels are important to Iowans. Melton was the guest today at a Siouxland Progressive Women's Luncheon in Sioux City.
3 candidates running to represent Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Three candidates are in the race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District. Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra is running for a second term. He is running against Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder. Iowa's 4th Congressional district is in Iowa's northwest corner, an area KCCI political analyst Dennis...
