cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls student loan forgiveness "insult to working people"
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday called President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt an "insult to working people" on Thursday. Iowa is one of six GOP-led states suing the Biden Administration over the plan, saying he is overstepping...
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
who13.com
Iowa man to be sentenced in January 6th U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021. In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to...
cbs2iowa.com
Updated website available for Iowans to prepare ahead of the November 8 general election
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — VoterReady.Iowa.gov is a one-stop shop for Iowa voters. They can register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, track the status of their request, look up their polling place, and find important dates and deadlines for the election all in one place.
cbs2iowa.com
State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
Iowa Democratic voter registrations drop 15%
Iowa Democrats lost about 103,000 active registered voters, a 15% loss, since November 2020, according to data from the Iowa Secretary of State's office.Meanwhile: Active Republican voter registrations slid just 5% — just over 36,000 votes. Why it matters: The loss could signal trouble for Democrats come Nov. 8.By the numbers: Republicans have been able to reverse some of the losses in the last year, gaining just over 20,000 active registrations through Sept. 1. Democrats lost more than 15,000 during that period.Republicans now have more than 683,000 registered voters. Democrats have 596,000.Zoom in: The statewide trends are reflected in Polk,...
KCRG.com
Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
cbs2iowa.com
Leaves beginning to change color across Iowa as cooler air settles in
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fall colors are starting to pop in Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources released the first fall color report of 2022. Fall colors are beginning to tinge the forest canopy. Staghorn sumac and Virginia creeper are turning red, and asters are in full bloom. Some scattered maples are starting to turn bright orange and the white pine tree’s 2-year old needles are turning yellow and beginning to drop.
KCCI.com
Democrats call Gov. Reynolds' ad 'racist & dangerous,' campaign disagrees
An ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign called "Still Works" starts with a clip of Rep. Cori Bush calling for police to be defunded. It goes on to show a car on fire in Chicago and what appears to be migrants at the southern border of the United States. Iowa...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
Chariton Leader
DeJear: Reynolds’ new ad ‘figment of her imagination’
DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear says the latest campaign ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds – which shows a Black official who is not DeJear calling to defund the police – shows the Republican incumbent is not focused on issues relevant to Iowa. “She doesn’t even talk about...
cbs2iowa.com
Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
bellevueheraldleader.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCCI.com
Solon couple gifts 7 acres of land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A couple from Solon in eastern Iowa recently gifted seven acres of prairie land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The property is located near the Iowa River and is part of a larger donation to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This is...
kwit.org
INTERVIEW: Candidate for Iowa's 4th Congressional District Democrat Ryan Melton Shares Insight on Several Campaign Issues
Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District Ryan Melton admits he faces a tough challenge against incumbent Republican Representative Randy Feenstra in a region with more registered Republicans than Democrats. Melton, who lives in Nevada and works as a manager with a major insurance agency, shared his thoughts on the race and the issues he feels are important to Iowans. Melton was the guest today at a Siouxland Progressive Women's Luncheon in Sioux City.
KCCI.com
3 candidates running to represent Iowa's 4th Congressional District
Three candidates are in the race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District. Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra is running for a second term. He is running against Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder. Iowa's 4th Congressional district is in Iowa's northwest corner, an area KCCI political analyst Dennis...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Red Cross assisting in recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Eastern Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting in Hurricane Ian efforts. Three volunteers are being sent down to Florida with three additional volunteers on standby. The Red Cross moved truckloads of supplies into the region ahead of the...
