Iowa Democrats lost about 103,000 active registered voters, a 15% loss, since November 2020, according to data from the Iowa Secretary of State's office.Meanwhile: Active Republican voter registrations slid just 5% — just over 36,000 votes. Why it matters: The loss could signal trouble for Democrats come Nov. 8.By the numbers: Republicans have been able to reverse some of the losses in the last year, gaining just over 20,000 active registrations through Sept. 1. Democrats lost more than 15,000 during that period.Republicans now have more than 683,000 registered voters. Democrats have 596,000.Zoom in: The statewide trends are reflected in Polk,...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO