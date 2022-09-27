OU football: WATCH linebacker DaShaun White after Sooners practice — 'There were things that we can fix'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has 'a lot to clean up' for TCU matchup despite statistical success
Dillon Gabriel might not have the arm strength or accuracy of Oklahoma’s recent Heisman-winning quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. But according to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, his play doesn’t need to be flawless — or even close to his predecessors' — to achieve success. “That’s...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Malcolm Kelly's former teammates impressed with his coaching rise ahead of Sooners' matchup with TCU
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias immediately sent his old friend Malcolm Kelly a text. After hearing OU’s longtime receivers coach Cale Gundy was stepping down Aug. 7, both Iglesias and former Sooners receiver Manuel Johnson had the same thought — their former team should bring Kelly, the receivers coach at TCU, back to Norman.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis to redshirt, Brent Venables looks for linebacker improvement
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables remains discouraged by the Sooners’ current depth at linebacker. Furthermore, Venables announced Tuesday that freshmen linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis are redshirting this season. OU’s coach said the former four-star recruits aren’t ready to see the field in a game. “As I...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners miss out on 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, who commits to Texas A&M
Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma on Wednesday, he announced live via ESPN2. Hicks, a Katy, Texas, native, is the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 1 defensive lineman nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the top-ranked player in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield meshing well with Sooners teammates
Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield was immediately sold on coming to Oklahoma when he saw Sooners coach Porter Moser’s passion and energy during his official visit. Oklahoma is Sherfield’s third team in four seasons after he withdrew from the 2022 NBA Draft and transferred to OU on May 25. He previously played for Wichita State during his freshman season before transferring to Nevada for his sophomore and junior years.
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study
Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
Oklahoma Daily
OPINION: Misogyny is alive and well in Oklahoma, impacting people with uteruses on campus amid fall of Roe v. Wade
There are plenty of informed and evidence-based understandings on the topic of reproductive rights. But, in this moment we share now, if you are not someone who can get pregnant, I am instead asking you to consider how comfortable the ability to make choices has made your experience with higher education. I ask you to know what I know:
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council approves purchase of accessible vans, grant for Norman Police Department
Norman City Council approved the purchase of vans accommodating individuals with disabilities, removing portions of lots and a grant for the Norman Police Department during a Tuesday meeting. The council approved the purchase of two Dodge ProMaster vans to be used by city transportation programs. The vehicles will cost around...
Comments / 0