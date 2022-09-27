The sign on the door at 393 Broadway says "closed for installation," but artist Robin Eley hopes you’ll break the rules and enter anyway. If you do, you’ll find a fictional museum called the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM) where it appears that a show featuring some of the greatest artworks of all time is about to open. But the artworks are actually Eley’s recreations of pieces that are usually not available to the public because they’re privately held, lost, or stolen. Eley created the pieces in stunning detail, painting an illusionary layer of bubble wrap or tape atop each one with such realistic brushwork that the veiled artwork looks three-dimensional.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO