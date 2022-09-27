Read full article on original website
Related
A documentary theater is opening in Chinatown’s historic Firehouse Building
A new home for documentary cinema will open in a historic Chinatown building this weekend. Firehouse will be Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV)’s Cinema for Documentary Film. The 67-seat theater will screen feature first-run films, curated shows and repertory works. It boasts 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, concessions, and an adjoining event space.
An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is opening in Brooklyn next month
"Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon" is a new experience co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Spanish digital arts center Layers of Reality set to debut at the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn at 261 Water Street on October 27. Tickets for the much-anticipated event will go on sale right here this upcoming Friday at 10am EST.
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
NYC’s most anticipated new restaurants opening this fall
The two most exciting times for NYC restaurant and bar devotees come in quick succession each year: Fall previews and best-of season. The first stirs excitement about what’s to come and the second celebrates where we’ve been, with the occasional happy (and frequently serendipitously-timed) transfer from one to the next. And both invite plenty of action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
The long-closed Metro Theater will reopen as a high-end dinner theater
Good news for the Upper West Side’s movie-going residents! The folks behind Alamo Drafthouse are planning to transform the vacant Metro Theater on Broadway into a “higher-end” dinner theater. According to West Side Rag, Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and his team from “Metro...
Time Out Market’s Dough outpost is hosting a giveaway for its grand opening this week
One of NYC’s top doughnut purveyors is moving into a terrific new spot at Time Out Market New York this week, and the creative confectioner is celebrating with a four-day giveaway. From Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, the first 100 Dough visitors who purchase six doughnuts can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in 'Between Riverside and Crazy'
Few people know that 50-year-old American rapper Common is actually a very well-rounded artist. After snagging an Oscar, an Emmy and a few Grammys, Common is now one step closer to earning EGOT status—having achieved at least one of each of the most prestigious awards that define show business.
Queens Night Market’s fall season starts this weekend with new vendors
With its summer season’s ending near in the rearview, Queens Night Market, that NYC-favorite sensational feast at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is already back for fall, 2022, beginning this Saturday, September 17. More than 50 vendors will fill the two-time World’s Fair site, including six shiny new first-timers. Lemak...
Eat local and provide Hurricane Fiona relief at the Queens Night Market this weekend
Have fun while helping others this weekend, as this Saturday's Queens Night Market will raise money for Hurricane Fiona relief. The popular night market just returned for the season last weekend welcoming dozens of food vendors to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for an open-air feast. As event organizers heard about Hurricane Fiona's destruction, especially in Puerto Rico, they jumped into help.
Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month
The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
NYC’s newest art museum is completely fake
The sign on the door at 393 Broadway says "closed for installation," but artist Robin Eley hopes you’ll break the rules and enter anyway. If you do, you’ll find a fictional museum called the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM) where it appears that a show featuring some of the greatest artworks of all time is about to open. But the artworks are actually Eley’s recreations of pieces that are usually not available to the public because they’re privately held, lost, or stolen. Eley created the pieces in stunning detail, painting an illusionary layer of bubble wrap or tape atop each one with such realistic brushwork that the veiled artwork looks three-dimensional.
An immersive Claude Monet experience coming to NYC this fall
Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall. “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening in November at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District. It’s one of...
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
Here’s how to do a DIY walking tour of Manhattan, from top to bottom
“Today, we are walking from the tippity top of Manhattan to the tippity bottom of Manhattan,” one of the characters declares on the beloved New York City-set show Broad City. So we wanted to know what it would be like to indeed walk from the tippity top to the tippity bottom of Manhattan.
All drinks cost only $5 at this new coffee shop in the East Village
Everyone's talking about Blank Street Coffee—but we'd like to turn your attention to Compilation Coffee at 102 St. Mark's Place in the East Village, between First Avenue and Avenue A. The new destination by Noah Jashinski—a java pro whose resume includes stints at Blue Bottle, Intelligentsia and Joe's Coffee...
NYC’s ‘largest sushi extravaganza’ is back on September 18
At many of NYC’s best sushi restaurants, $100 for a set menu or omakase experience is entry level, if that price tag even appears at all. It can be done: The most expensive item at teeny-tiny-terrific Sushi 35 West, one of 2021’s best new restaurants, is a 35-piece nigiri for $110, but this is far outside the norm for confirmed top spots. So $100 for entry and five-and-a-half hours of unlimited tastes at True World Foods Expo, billed as “New York’s largest sushi extravaganza,” seems like a relative steal.
Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
The creator of 'A Strange Loop' is debuting a new Off Broadway show
Michael R. Jackson enjoys two claims to fame already. The first one is entirely reliant on his name: in case you didn't know yet, he is not the Michael Jackson. He is, however, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning creator of A Strange Loop, arguably the most well-reviewed Broadway production of the past season.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0