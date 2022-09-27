ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Time Out New York

A documentary theater is opening in Chinatown's historic Firehouse Building

A new home for documentary cinema will open in a historic Chinatown building this weekend. Firehouse will be Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV)’s Cinema for Documentary Film. The 67-seat theater will screen feature first-run films, curated shows and repertory works. It boasts 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, concessions, and an adjoining event space.
Time Out New York

NYC's most anticipated new restaurants opening this fall

The two most exciting times for NYC restaurant and bar devotees come in quick succession each year: Fall previews and best-of season. The first stirs excitement about what’s to come and the second celebrates where we’ve been, with the occasional happy (and frequently serendipitously-timed) transfer from one to the next. And both invite plenty of action.
Time Out New York

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month

Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Time Out New York

Eat local and provide Hurricane Fiona relief at the Queens Night Market this weekend

Have fun while helping others this weekend, as this Saturday's Queens Night Market will raise money for Hurricane Fiona relief. The popular night market just returned for the season last weekend welcoming dozens of food vendors to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for an open-air feast. As event organizers heard about Hurricane Fiona's destruction, especially in Puerto Rico, they jumped into help.
Time Out New York

Dough is coming to Time Out Market this month

The doughnut is an infinite circle of unending possibility. In it, all manner of flavor and texture combinations are possible. It’s as suitable for breakfast or a snack as it is for dessert and a prime spot on the buffet at life’s most festive celebrations. The doughnut shop, even, is a spot equally conducive to intrigue and revelry. One might dunk a sugared crook beyond a plate glass window after dark à la Edward Hopper, or breeze in early morning, breath a fog in the brisk air, to surprise a paramour with rings for two.
Time Out New York

NYC's newest art museum is completely fake

The sign on the door at 393 Broadway says "closed for installation," but artist Robin Eley hopes you’ll break the rules and enter anyway. If you do, you’ll find a fictional museum called the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM) where it appears that a show featuring some of the greatest artworks of all time is about to open. But the artworks are actually Eley’s recreations of pieces that are usually not available to the public because they’re privately held, lost, or stolen. Eley created the pieces in stunning detail, painting an illusionary layer of bubble wrap or tape atop each one with such realistic brushwork that the veiled artwork looks three-dimensional.
Time Out New York

NYC's 'largest sushi extravaganza' is back on September 18

At many of NYC’s best sushi restaurants, $100 for a set menu or omakase experience is entry level, if that price tag even appears at all. It can be done: The most expensive item at teeny-tiny-terrific Sushi 35 West, one of 2021’s best new restaurants, is a 35-piece nigiri for $110, but this is far outside the norm for confirmed top spots. So $100 for entry and five-and-a-half hours of unlimited tastes at True World Foods Expo, billed as “New York’s largest sushi extravaganza,” seems like a relative steal.
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—take a walk to discover the best of NYC

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. So far, Food & Drink Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako has dished on her wishes for the dining scene this fall and New Editor Anna Rahmanan has queued up ways fall in NYC is the very best.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

