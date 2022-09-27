Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Week 5: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 5 of the college football season is here and the local contests include an in-state matchup between BYU and Utah State on Thursday. Utah State Aggies (1-3) vs. No. 19 BYU Cougars (3-1) Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. When: Thursday, September...
kslsports.com
Utah State, BYU Football Teams Combine For Suicide Awareness
PROVO, Utah – Both the Aggie and Cougar teams were led onto the field by “Live On” flags as the programs combine for suicide prevention awareness. The longtime rivals found the time during a short week of preparation to join with Live On to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
kslsports.com
Patti Edwards ‘Lights The Y’ Before Utah State-BYU Rivalry Game
PROVO, Utah – Patti Edwards, wife of the late LaVell Edwards, ignited energy into the stadium by lighting “The Y” prior to kickoff between the Utah State Aggies and BYU Cougars. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies, at the venue that bears her husband’s name, LaVell...
kslsports.com
Utah Reveals “Homecoming” Uniforms Against Oregon State At The Pie
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s Homecoming Weekend up on the hill which means Utah football will be wearing their “Homecoming” uniforms against Oregon State. This look gives an old school spin to a classic look for the Utes. The look features a white helmet, red jersey, and white pants. The numbers on the jersey are a vintage script outlined in black, while the helmets feature the classic “Interlocking U” logos and a red facemask. The white pants have a clean red strip pattern going down them, while the jerseys have a white strip pattern on the shoulders that also features the “Interlocking U”.
kslsports.com
Burned By Oregon State Last Year, Utah’s Run Defense Improves
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah is about to host Oregon State this weekend and the run defense will be a huge priority in stopping the Beavers. Last year Utah came up short against Oregon State largely due to being unable to stop the run. It also burned the Utes earlier this season against Florida.
kslsports.com
Pregame Observations From LES For BYU/Utah State
PROVO, Utah – The final installment of the BYU/Utah State football rivalry is taking place tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU joins the Big 12 Conference next season, which puts the annual BYU/Utah State series on pause for the foreseeable future. There are no scheduled games between the two historic rivals after tonight’s game.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Utah State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU vs Utah State tonight marks the 91st all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals. BYU comes into this matchup on a two-game winning streak against the Aggies. Both of the wins were in Logan. The last time Utah State traveled to Provo was in 2018, the 2020 meeting was canceled due to the Mountain West going to a conference-only schedule.
kslsports.com
Upset Alert In Provo As Legas Finds Cobbs To Give Aggies Lead
PROVO, Utah – Brian Cobbs put the Cougar faithful on upset alert with a touchdown grab to give the Aggies a 17-14 lead over No. 19 BYU. Utah State (1-3, 0-1) is looking to end a three game losing streak as they face the No. 19 BYU Cougars (3-1) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Utah State
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU football takes down in-state rival Utah State 38 to 26. The win improves BYU’s record to 4-1 overall on the season, and Utah State drops in the other direction at 1-4. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s third consecutive victory in...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Utah State
PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team defeated the Utah State Aggies 38-24 to retain the Old Wagon Wheel with a strong second half performance. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. I desperately wanted to...
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
kslsports.com
Former Cougar Critiques BYU LB After Shoe-Throwing Penalty
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU defensive lineman Zac Dawe gave some feedback to current Cougar linebacker Max Tooley after his was penalized for throwing a shoe during a game against the Utah State Aggies. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs Utah State: Live Updates, Analysis, and More
PROVO – The No. 19 BYU Cougars host the Utah State Aggies in a Thursday night tilt at LaVell Edwards Stadium. This is the last scheduled game between BYU and Utah State, as the Cougars make their transition to Power Five football in the Big 12 conference next year. It is also the 91st meeting all-time between the two programs. The pressure is on tonight as BYU looks to protect their home field and Utah State looks to knock off the Cougars one more time.
kslsports.com
Reports: Utah State QB Logan Bonner Out Against BYU
PROVO – Utah State starting quarterback Logan Bonner won’t play during the Aggies’ rivalry game agains the No. 19 BYU Cougars, according to multiple reports. The Cougars (3-1) are scheduled to host the Aggies (1-3) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29. A few hours before...
kslsports.com
No. 19 BYU Takes Care Of Business With Win Over Utah State
PROVO – No. 19 BYU took care of business in a rivalry matchup, holding off Utah State 38-26 on Thursday night in Provo. In what could be the last matchup in a long time between these in-state schools, Jaren Hall led the Cougars in the second half making plays and keeping his team ahead down the stretch.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Celebrating 50 Years Of Title IX This Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics announced this afternoon the opening of their online auction to benefit Utes with Wings- a program dedicated to supporting women in sports at the University of Utah as part of their celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this weekend. Utah Athletics will also be hosting around 500 current and former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, leaders, friends and family at their Fifty Years Forward Banquet on Friday, September 30th.
kslsports.com
Cooper Legas Deserves Another Start After Loss To BYU
PROVO, Utah – In spite of the final numbers, Cooper Legas looks capable of improving the fortunes of a Utah State offense that has struggled in 2022. The Aggies (1-4, 0-1) saw their losing streak increase to four games as they fell to the No. 19 BYU Cougars (4-1) 38-26 at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29.
kslnewsradio.com
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
