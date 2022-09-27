ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, KY

Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony

A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infects almost all young children by the time they reach their second birthday. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for September 29th, 2022. This week we're talking about storm surge and a hurricane's most powerful winds. American Red Cross volunteers, employees head to Florida for hurricane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 27 minutes ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Waverly Hills Sanatorium haunted house tours begin this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s premier haunted attractions is opening up its haunted house experience this weekend. Waverly Hills Sanatorium’s haunted house tours begin on Sept. 30 and run Fridays and Saturday nights through Oct. 29. Proceeds from the haunted house benefit the Waverly Hills Historical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near

I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Southern Indiana community helping family after house fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community members are reaching out to help a family after a house fire in southern Indiana. Kristie Ashcraft started a GoFundMe page for her friend, April Breeden, after Breeden's home on Roselawn Court in Jeffersonville caught fire several days ago. Ashcraft said Breeden and her family...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Urban garden and cafe being built at Charlestown High School

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at a Southern Indiana high school are getting some generous donations with the building of an urban garden and café. The Cal Ripken, Senior Foundation is partnered with Niagara Cares has volunteers there to help build the urban garden and cafe today and tomorrow. Charlestown High School students will then work together to grow their own ingredients to create healthy meals for a better lifestyle.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
LOUISVILLE, KY

