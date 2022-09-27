Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
k105.com
Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony
A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
Wave 3
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infects almost all young children by the time they reach their second birthday. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for September 29th, 2022. This week we're talking about storm surge and a hurricane's most powerful winds. American Red Cross volunteers, employees head to Florida for hurricane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 27 minutes ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
wdrb.com
Man dies after being pinned by construction equipment at Central Hardin High School remodel site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being crushed by construction equipment while working at a Hardin County job site. According to Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham, police responded to Central Hardin High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man pinned by construction equipment being used for the school's remodel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum. Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
Wave 3
5 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana; New Albany player wins $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of five winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Saturday night’s drawing. The five tickets are worth between $50,000 and $2 million, a release said. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany.
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Waverly Hills Sanatorium haunted house tours begin this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s premier haunted attractions is opening up its haunted house experience this weekend. Waverly Hills Sanatorium’s haunted house tours begin on Sept. 30 and run Fridays and Saturday nights through Oct. 29. Proceeds from the haunted house benefit the Waverly Hills Historical...
spectrumnews1.com
Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near
I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana community helping family after house fire
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community members are reaching out to help a family after a house fire in southern Indiana. Kristie Ashcraft started a GoFundMe page for her friend, April Breeden, after Breeden's home on Roselawn Court in Jeffersonville caught fire several days ago. Ashcraft said Breeden and her family...
Wave 3
Racing Louisville FC partners with Blessings in a Backpack to feed students in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC is partnering with Blessings in a Backpack to make sure children in the Louisville-area don’t go hungry. On Wednesday, athletes helped pack bags of weekend food for 80 students attending Hawthorne Elementary at the school. The partnership was crafted through the National...
Wave 3
Urban garden and cafe being built at Charlestown High School
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at a Southern Indiana high school are getting some generous donations with the building of an urban garden and café. The Cal Ripken, Senior Foundation is partnered with Niagara Cares has volunteers there to help build the urban garden and cafe today and tomorrow. Charlestown High School students will then work together to grow their own ingredients to create healthy meals for a better lifestyle.
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
Comments / 1