WHEC TV-10

Head of Action for a Better Community receives state award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big honor was presented to the head of a Rochester-based nonprofit. On Thursday, Jerome Underwood received the 2022 leadership award from the New York State Community Action Association. He’s the president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. Its mission is to promote and provide opportunities for low-income people and families so they can become self-sufficient.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: NYS DOL Commissioner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For years, News10NBC has been reporting on system failures and rampant fraud in New York State’s unemployment system. On Tuesday, the NYS Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon finally agreed to speak with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke about what’s being done to fix the system and better protect tax dollars and the personal information and identities of New Yorkers.
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Salvation Army crews in Rochester on standby to go to Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army is currently on standby while the entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian will cause significant damage to the state. The Salvation Army has its mobile feeding unit on standby and disaster teams are waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the...
ALABAMA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit’s west side as he...
DETROIT, MI
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking Hurricane Ian in Florida and return of sunshine locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa as a strong Category 4 storm with winds of 150 m.p.h. Wednesday afternoon. Major storm surge flooding, damaging wind gusts up to 120 m.p.h. in some locations, and tornadoes were reported. Ian will weaken as it continues to move inland but will still cause major issues as the slow-moving storm dumps a foot of rain across parts of central Florida over the next 24 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WHEC TV-10

State AG’s Office releases report on man struck and killed by Monroe County deputy’s patrol car in 2021

PERINTON, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy who hit and killed a man with his patrol car in December of 2021 will not face charges. The New York State Attorney General’s Office released its report yesterday on the death of Wesley Soper. He was walking across Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Perinton at around 2:30 a.m. Soper was walking against the light, wearing dark clothing and headphones.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Showery weather on Wednesday but nice for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More of the same weather ahead for Monday with lots of clouds, some showers, and a cool breeze out of the north. Showers will be widespread in the morning and then some drier weather overall for the afternoon. Showers and drizzle will redevelop on Monday night into the morning and then slowly clear up on Thursday afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE

