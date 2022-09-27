Read full article on original website
Head of Action for a Better Community receives state award
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big honor was presented to the head of a Rochester-based nonprofit. On Thursday, Jerome Underwood received the 2022 leadership award from the New York State Community Action Association. He’s the president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. Its mission is to promote and provide opportunities for low-income people and families so they can become self-sufficient.
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
Rochester’s gas prices fell by 10 cents this week while national average rose
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen by 10 cents or more for five straight weeks. This week, Rochester’s average gas price fell to $3.81 per gallon, a 10-cent drop from the last week. The state average also fell by 10 cents this week, landing on $3.67 per gallon on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES: Biden warns of ‘substantial loss of life,’ says it may be deadliest storm in Florida history
FLORIDA (NBC News) — More than 2.5 million customers across Florida were without power Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, walloped the state as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, causing widespread devastation and flooding that trapped residents in their homes.
News10NBC Investigates: NYS DOL Commissioner
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For years, News10NBC has been reporting on system failures and rampant fraud in New York State’s unemployment system. On Tuesday, the NYS Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon finally agreed to speak with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke about what’s being done to fix the system and better protect tax dollars and the personal information and identities of New Yorkers.
Salvation Army crews in Rochester on standby to go to Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army is currently on standby while the entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian will cause significant damage to the state. The Salvation Army has its mobile feeding unit on standby and disaster teams are waiting for the...
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the...
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit’s west side as he...
First Alert Weather: Tracking Hurricane Ian in Florida and return of sunshine locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa as a strong Category 4 storm with winds of 150 m.p.h. Wednesday afternoon. Major storm surge flooding, damaging wind gusts up to 120 m.p.h. in some locations, and tornadoes were reported. Ian will weaken as it continues to move inland but will still cause major issues as the slow-moving storm dumps a foot of rain across parts of central Florida over the next 24 hours.
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
Florida resident, and meteorologist’s sister, talks about how she’s preparing for Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The uncertainty, and anxiety continues to build for people living in Central Florida as the strong hurricane heads towards land. News10NBC talked to one person with ties to Rochester about the concerns she has as she prepares for the storm. See more of our coverage:. If...
State AG’s Office releases report on man struck and killed by Monroe County deputy’s patrol car in 2021
PERINTON, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy who hit and killed a man with his patrol car in December of 2021 will not face charges. The New York State Attorney General’s Office released its report yesterday on the death of Wesley Soper. He was walking across Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Perinton at around 2:30 a.m. Soper was walking against the light, wearing dark clothing and headphones.
First Alert Weather: Tracking more showers for Tuesday afternoon with a chilly breeze
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Much of Tuesday morning will be rain free but keep the umbrella handy as some windswept showers will be on the increase across the region in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible with a local downpour. Wind gusts today will be a bit lower than yesterday but still in the 20-25 mph range.
First Alert Weather: Showery weather on Wednesday but nice for the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More of the same weather ahead for Monday with lots of clouds, some showers, and a cool breeze out of the north. Showers will be widespread in the morning and then some drier weather overall for the afternoon. Showers and drizzle will redevelop on Monday night into the morning and then slowly clear up on Thursday afternoon.
