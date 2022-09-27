Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expounds on hiring of NFL veteran Jerry Rosburg

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) gets a comforting pat from Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as he walks him off the field after getting hurt in the first quarter of a game against the Texans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Broncos won the game 16-9. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette) Jerilee Bennett

ENGLEWOOD — Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett knew his coaching staff needed help.

Hackett, in his first year as an NFL head coach, was struggling to balance play-calling duties and game and clock management. Through two games, his Broncos were sloppy, combining for 25 penalties, including four flags for delay of game, while mishandling communication with his team and staff. Mile High let him know it.

That’s why the Broncos hired Jerry Rosburg — a long-time NFL coach who specializes in game management. Rosburg was in Denver’s press box Sunday night in a 11-10 win over the 49ers and talking to Hackett throughout the game.

“I knew we had something, especially myself, that I had to address,” Hackett said of hiring Rosburg to help with game-day operations. “Being able to get Jerry in there and work with the people we had (was a positive). We had a nice group up top that was able to get the information quickly and efficiently to me, which made me make a quick decision instead of me being emotional if something might have happened that I was frustrated with or excited about. It kind of made me just lock in and hear the information and make the best decision.”

Rosburg started his NFL career with the Browns, serving as their special teams coordinator from 2001-06. He held the same title with the Flacons in 2007. From 2008-18, he worked alongside John Harbaugh as the Ravens’ special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

The 66-year-old coach retired in 2018, but was lured back to the game by the Broncos, who hired him a week ahead of the 49ers game.

“I knew Jerry wanted to be back in some capacity,” Harbough told Baltimore media Monday. “He’s a great pick for Denver. We play them, obviously, and that is in the back of my mind. But he’ll be very helpful. I think he already was (Sunday night) for them. He did a great job. It’s not surprising. Great coach who knows the game inside and out.”

The change helped the Broncos, who had only five penalties, worked the clock well and had no obvious flaws in their game operations.

"Jerry was great," Hackett said after a critical win over the 49ers. "We had been evaluating everything on how we had been managing things up to that point. I wanted to be sure that I was able to be an efficient play caller for Russell (Wilson) and the offense. So we were able to bring Jerry in and for the quick time, turn around and getting him here. I thought he was spectacular."

With Rosburg now at his side, Hackett hopes to coach free. And while acknowledged there will be bumps in the road moving forward, he feels he's more prepared than he was a week ago.

“Nobody ever told me this was going to be easy," Hackett said. "And I think taking this job, you knew there was going to be some ups and downs. It was going to be a rollercoaster. And I think that’s something I’ve embraced. I think for me, it’s about improving every day at whatever it is — as a person, as a coach, as a father, you name it. I always want to get better at everything I do.”