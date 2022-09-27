Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer in Action Twice This Week
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 28, 2022) – Netting seven out of nine points to start the conference season, the Fordham women's soccer team looks to extend that strong start to Atlantic 10 play with two matches this week. The Rams travel to Saint Joseph's for a Thursday night match, while hosting Rhode Island on Sunday for Alumni Day.
fordhamsports.com
#17 Water Polo Hosts Home Opener on Thursday
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 28, 2022) – The #17 Fordham water polo team will have its home opener on Thursday night at the Messmore Aquatic Center, as the Rams welcome the Wagner Seahawks to Rose Hill for a conference match-up. Fordham (9-6, 3-0 MAWPC) looks to rebound from a 1-3 weekend at the MPSF Invitational, hosted by Stanford. The Rams played their toughest competition of the season, falling to #5 USC, #13 UC Irvine, and RV Santa Clara, while defeating Pomona Pitzer. Fordham will try to keep their perfect record in league play intact in their second meeting this year with Wagner.
fordhamsports.com
Fordham University Athletics
Clock FOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SJU Score Play. 00:00 O'Sullivan, Maria at goalie for Fordham. 00:00 Cappelletti, Katie at goalie for Saint Joseph's. -- Foul on Saint Joseph's. 01:52 Offside against Fordham. 04:53 Shot by SJU Daniels, Jiselle WIDE. 05:42 Shot by FOR Lucas, Ryann...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Moves into Regional Rankings
Kansas City, Mo. – (September 28, 2022) – For the first time this season, the Fordham men's soccer team cracked the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Rankings this week, checking at #9. The Rams are one of six Atlantic 10 teams in the Southeast Regional Rankings this week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordhamsports.com
Luca Silvestri Named MAWPC Rookie of the Week
Bridgeport, Pa. – (September 28, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's Luca Silvestri (Napoli, Italy) selected as the league's Rookie of the Week. Silvestri and the Rams took part in the MPSF Invitational this past weekend, hosted at Stanford...
The Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Football Top 10 for Sept. 27
Questions about several division races were answered and upsets were on display once again in Week 4. For the second straight week, three new teams will enter The Jeep Shore Shore Sports Network Football Top 10. Red Bank Catholic solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot with a victory...
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’
The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
HS football rankings (Week No. 4): WOW! This team cracks into top spot for the first time ever
There’s a new No. 1 high school football team on Staten Island as the season heads to the quarter pole. And it’s the first time this club has been at the top of the Island heap since SILive.com/Advance started the rankings some seven years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
njbmagazine.com
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
Espo’s reopens: Pork chop Murphy returns to Raritan Borough, NJ
It's been over two months since Espo's restaurant in Raritan Borough was forced to close due to a grill fire on July 26. When it happened they promised a quick comeback and on Tuesday, Sept 27 they will make good on their word as Espo's reopens!. Espo's, a staple in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
Union County man charged in Wildwood golf car crash during H2Oi rally weekend
A Union County man is charged in a crash with a golf cart that happened during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend. The crash seriously injured a Williamstown man, who was in the cart with his fiancee and four children. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with...
Comments / 0