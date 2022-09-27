ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Soccer in Action Twice This Week

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 28, 2022) – Netting seven out of nine points to start the conference season, the Fordham women's soccer team looks to extend that strong start to Atlantic 10 play with two matches this week. The Rams travel to Saint Joseph's for a Thursday night match, while hosting Rhode Island on Sunday for Alumni Day.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

#17 Water Polo Hosts Home Opener on Thursday

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 28, 2022) – The #17 Fordham water polo team will have its home opener on Thursday night at the Messmore Aquatic Center, as the Rams welcome the Wagner Seahawks to Rose Hill for a conference match-up. Fordham (9-6, 3-0 MAWPC) looks to rebound from a 1-3 weekend at the MPSF Invitational, hosted by Stanford. The Rams played their toughest competition of the season, falling to #5 USC, #13 UC Irvine, and RV Santa Clara, while defeating Pomona Pitzer. Fordham will try to keep their perfect record in league play intact in their second meeting this year with Wagner.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Fordham University Athletics

Clock FOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SJU Score Play. 00:00 O'Sullivan, Maria at goalie for Fordham. 00:00 Cappelletti, Katie at goalie for Saint Joseph's. -- Foul on Saint Joseph's. 01:52 Offside against Fordham. 04:53 Shot by SJU Daniels, Jiselle WIDE. 05:42 Shot by FOR Lucas, Ryann...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Soccer Moves into Regional Rankings

Kansas City, Mo. – (September 28, 2022) – For the first time this season, the Fordham men's soccer team cracked the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Rankings this week, checking at #9. The Rams are one of six Atlantic 10 teams in the Southeast Regional Rankings this week...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Luca Silvestri Named MAWPC Rookie of the Week

Bridgeport, Pa. – (September 28, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's Luca Silvestri (Napoli, Italy) selected as the league's Rookie of the Week. Silvestri and the Rams took part in the MPSF Invitational this past weekend, hosted at Stanford...
BRONX, NY
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’

The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

