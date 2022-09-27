Bronx, N.Y. – (September 28, 2022) – The #17 Fordham water polo team will have its home opener on Thursday night at the Messmore Aquatic Center, as the Rams welcome the Wagner Seahawks to Rose Hill for a conference match-up. Fordham (9-6, 3-0 MAWPC) looks to rebound from a 1-3 weekend at the MPSF Invitational, hosted by Stanford. The Rams played their toughest competition of the season, falling to #5 USC, #13 UC Irvine, and RV Santa Clara, while defeating Pomona Pitzer. Fordham will try to keep their perfect record in league play intact in their second meeting this year with Wagner.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO