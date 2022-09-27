Read full article on original website
Jason Peters Big Move: Cowboys Make Permanent Change for Future Hall of Famer?
The Cowboys are raving about Tyler Smith, chests puffed over picking him in the first round. And now they are doing the same about their clever signing of the Eagles legend Jason Peters.
Can Commanders Make History vs. Cowboys QB Cooper Rush?
The Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column this week. In order to accomplish that, they will have to find a way to beat Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
'Hell Yeah!' Says Coach Mike McCarthy of Cowboys Schedule vs. Washington; Here's Why
"Hell, yeah!'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded this week when asked about the latest "zag,'' a rare noon start at home when Washington visits AT&T Stadium on Sunday. "Everybody loves a noon kickoff.''
First injury report for Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 4
It’s Dallas week. That doesn’t have quite the same ring as it once did, but it’s still an important game on Washington’s schedule. Coming off an ugly 24-8 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders can’t afford a third consecutive loss Sunday in Dallas.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
Augusta Free Press
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
FOX Sports
How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams
At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this season. But their offense felt very different in 2021. Through the first three weeks last season, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma suddenly feeling the pressure in beefed-up Big 12
For the first time this season, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners felt pressure to be perfect. Pressure to win in front of a sellout crowd at a night game — and Lord knows Oklahoma fans love a night game in Norman — pressure to come from two TDs down, pressure to win as a top-10 team.
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: 'Keep It Up For 13 Years!'
On a night when Dallas' linebacker was under the weather but his defense still dominated the Giants, New York's Hall of Famer warned Parsons that he has a ways to go.
NBC Sports
Cooper Rush’s record, stats and more through three starts
Well, nobody saw this coming. Fresh off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a thumb injury that required surgery. That put backup Cooper Rush into the spotlight. Just days after he was called...
FOX Sports
Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?
Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field after hard hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati after taking a hard hit from Josh Tupou in the second quarter. After the hit, Tagovailoa laid stiff on the field before being stretchered off. Shortly after he left the stadium, the Dolphins gave a positive update...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
FOX Sports
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on Another Win: "That's the Job"
Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush is 3-0 as Dak Prescott's replacement, including 2-0 this season.
‘MG’s Back!’ Injured Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Offers Sneak Peek at Week 4 Return
Coach Mike McCarthy says Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is making some “Michael Gallup-esque” catches in practice.
FOX Sports
Can Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
LONDON — Greetings from England, where I'm currently writing this dispatch from overseas, here to promote the NFL's first of five international games this season. The Vikings and Saints will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network). As I write this column from...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Bills-Ravens, Rams-49ers
This week's NFL slate features big-time matchups with great quarterbacks in primetime games. What more could we ask for?. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges, insights and predictions for Week 4 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
