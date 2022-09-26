ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Camping World ‘Orlando’ sign to be relocated to airport interchange

The colorful “Orlando” sign that sits outside of Camping World Stadium will soon be relocated. City Council approved the move and refurbishment of the vertical, 30-foot sign at the Sept. 26 council meeting. The sign is owned by the City, and the cost to remove and refurbish it will be reimbursed to the City by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere recovering from effects of Hurricane Ian

The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Town staff and the Windermere Police Department are currently conducting an initial damage inspection. "We have a significant amount of power lines and trees down with multiple road closures," Windermere Mayor Jim O'Brien said. "Town...
WINDERMERE, FL
iheart.com

City Of Kissimmee Imposes Mandatory Curfew

In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm-6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Downtown Orlando traffic light pole falls as Hurricane Ian blows through

ORLANDO, Fla. – A traffic-light pole along Orange Avenue fell to the roadway in downtown Orlando as heavy gusts and rains from Hurricane Ian struck the area. Early Thursday morning, News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts came across the pole, which had fallen and was leaning against the ground. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

Mayor Demings: Most Ian impact will be north/west of Interstate 4

During a Hurricane Ian update Monday, Sept. 26, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said local impacts of the storm will be greater in West Orange County. “While there is uncertainty in the forecast, the situation for Central Florida has become more serious,” Demings said. “The storm could pass over Orange County and Central Florida. Now is the time to get prepared.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties

FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Florida attractions set reopening plans after Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen. Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available. Keep checking back for updates. BREVARD ZOO. Brevard Zoo plans...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

CONVERSATIONS: In Brevard, “this is a flood event”

For a check in on conditions in Brevard County, WMFE’s Amy Green talked with county Public Information Officer Don Walker. WALKER: The bans are coming through. So we’re having periods of rain followed by periods of no rain, but we’ve seen it heavier in some areas. But...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County mayor: Those in flooding-prone areas ﻿should consider evacuating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Hurricane Ian update and discussed the county's storm readiness and preparations Tuesday evening. Demings was joined by John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, Superintendent Maria F. Vazquez, Orange County Public Schools, Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Mgmt.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

