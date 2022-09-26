Read full article on original website
South Florida rescue teams mobilize to assist areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have headed out to help storm stricken parts of the state where residents are barely beginning to put their lives back together. Rescue teams have been dropping into areas that can’t be accessed right now after Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team prepare supplies at RSW Airport in Fort Myers
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Team arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers to prep supplies as they make their way to areas that experienced the most destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The team left from their headquarters in...
Search and rescue teams sent to West Coast in support of Hurricane Ian
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida search and rescue crews are ready to give their support to the west coast of Florida. Members of Florida Task Force 2 took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast. They will wait for the storm to clear, along Alligator...
Pilots assess damage to planes caused by Hurricane Ian’s strong winds at North Perry Airport
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - All over the tarmac at North Perry Airport, planes were tossed around and scattered across the runway like toys. When the sun came out Wednesday morning, pilots came out to see what the damage was like, with some being luckier than others. “I knew there...
King tides recede in South Florida causing minor flooding in Broward, Miami-Dade
Weather brought on by Hurricane Ian coincided with king tides in South Florida. As the natural disaster makes landfall, the tidal effects are expected to cause more flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday. Residents of the area said they are used to flooding caused by high tides. Water levels were higher...
Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
MDFR, US Coast Guard rescue efforts underway for West Coast Florida residents
(WSVN) - Portions of West Coast Florida were reduced to rubble by Hurricane Ian. As residents try to figure out what they’ll do next, search-and-rescue operations are underway. New images showed heroic rescues and widespread devastation as people grappled with the aftermath. Emergency crews continued to reach stranded residents...
Officials measure water levels in Fort Lauderdale in anticipation for flooding in the area
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale measured about 9 inches of water as rain coupled with king tides created flooding. Since September is the prime month for king tides, tides will be higher than normal for southeast Florida. According to the acting director of the National...
Officials throughout Florida deal with fallout caused by Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Parts of Central and Northeast Florida are reeling from Hurricane Ian. Evacuations and water rescues are underway to get people to safety. Central Florida has felt Ian’s impact. The city of Kissimmee saw major flooding. Officials there urged residents to shelter in place as rescues continue. “We...
Zoo Miami closed until Thursday due to Hurricane Ian
MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian will likely affect the zoo. The park made preparations for Ian on Tuesday. The decision to close the zoo was made out of an abundance of caution to allow proper assessment of...
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
Tornado touches down in Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through a residential area in Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a...
1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides
MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies as it bears down on southwest Florida coast
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico continues to rapidly intensify. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds are approaching Category 5 strength with winds up to 155 mph. The center of the storm is projected to make landfall between Fort Myers and Sarasota this afternoon, where up to 12-18 feet of storm surge is forecast, but impacts will span far away from this center.
Search underway for 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Argelia Infante was last seen in the Coral Way area on Thursday. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, long dark...
Neighbors help with cleanup after tornado touched down in Hollywood and Pembroke Pines
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to quickly remove debris out of the road at South 46th Avenue, which included tree branches, pieces of metal and roof tiles that came from a house, while neighbors helped other neighbors in Hollywood’s Crest area, Wednesday. “We’re cleaning up some up some...
