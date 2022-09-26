ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR, US Coast Guard rescue efforts underway for West Coast Florida residents

(WSVN) - Portions of West Coast Florida were reduced to rubble by Hurricane Ian. As residents try to figure out what they’ll do next, search-and-rescue operations are underway. New images showed heroic rescues and widespread devastation as people grappled with the aftermath. Emergency crews continued to reach stranded residents...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Officials throughout Florida deal with fallout caused by Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Parts of Central and Northeast Florida are reeling from Hurricane Ian. Evacuations and water rescues are underway to get people to safety. Central Florida has felt Ian’s impact. The city of Kissimmee saw major flooding. Officials there urged residents to shelter in place as rescues continue. “We...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami closed until Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian will likely affect the zoo. The park made preparations for Ian on Tuesday. The decision to close the zoo was made out of an abundance of caution to allow proper assessment of...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through a residential area in Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a...
WSVN-TV

1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami braces for flooding caused by king tides

MIAMI (WSVN) - King tides and Hurricane Ian’s outer bands is expected to dump heavy rain throughout South Florida. South Florida may be out of the cone of concern, but we’re not in the clear just yet. Parts of Miami have already dealt with flooding throughout the day,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies as it bears down on southwest Florida coast

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico continues to rapidly intensify. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds are approaching Category 5 strength with winds up to 155 mph. The center of the storm is projected to make landfall between Fort Myers and Sarasota this afternoon, where up to 12-18 feet of storm surge is forecast, but impacts will span far away from this center.
ENVIRONMENT
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Argelia Infante was last seen in the Coral Way area on Thursday. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, long dark...
MIAMI, FL

