An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
DALL-E is now available to all. NPR put it to work
An artificial intelligence tool called DALL-E that's stunned with its ability to render text into realistic images is now available to the public. OpenAI, the Silicon Valley research lab behind the program, announced Wednesday it has dropped the waitlist to use the program. Until now, OpenAI released the tool to...
The Telegram app has a global doxing issue
The messaging and social media app Telegram was designed to give its users a level of security above regular texting. It's globally accessible, offers end-to-end encryption for chats and video calls, and it now claims over 700 million users. But an article in Wired says that the app has now become a breeding ground for major doxxing attacks all around the world. Peter Guest wrote that story and joins us now to explain. Welcome.
Texts released ahead of Twitter trial show Elon Musk assembling the deal
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter went down via private text messages between the Tesla CEO and a small circle of Silicon Valley's rich and powerful, plus their underlings, advisers and a handful of reporters, politicians and aspiring dealmakers. The messages were part of court filings and revealed Thursday as part...
