Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer wins two games in two days to move to 6-2
(Sept. 29, 2022) Time was running out and the game was tied 1-1 when Adney Brannigan found Myah Johnson with a cross and the freshman beat a strong Seahawks goalkeeper, giving the Whalers a 2-1 road win over Cape Cod Academy Tuesday. “We controlled the ball most of the game...
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers get ambushed by the Wildcats
(Sept. 29, 2022) The football team’s road game Saturday against West Bridgewater was destined for failure before the Whalers even left the island. Nantucket opened the game with several key players on the sideline, as punishment for arriving late to the boat or forgetting to bring their helmet. The Wildcats took advantage with a pair of quick scores in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 43-8 win over the Whalers.
Inquirer and Mirror
Football, D-Y square off Friday
(Sept. 29, 2022) With the football team looking to put last week’s 43-8 loss at West Bridgewater in the rearview mirror, head coach Tim Psaradelis has liked what he’s seen from the Whalers in practice this week as they gear up for Friday’s game at Dennis-Yarmouth. “It’s...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball remains undefeated
(Sept. 28, 2022) The volleyball team continued its winning ways Wednesday with a 3-0 home victory over Sturgis West, but head coach Andrew Viselli was not satisfied with the performance, especially the team’s focus. “We did not play well. Viki Todorova played awesome, she was great, but other than...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys cross-country picks up first win of the season
(Sept. 28, 2022) For the first time this year, the boys cross-country team had the full complement of five runners required to score the meet and it paid off with victories over Sturgis West and Riverview at home Tuesday at Gardner Farm. The race came down to a sprint over...
Inquirer and Mirror
Sept. 23 Nantucket Bridge Club
(Sept. 29, 2022) The Nantucket Bridge Club is open to all who would like to play regular duplicate bridge in a relaxed atmosphere. We play Fridays online from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For further information e-mail wayne.davies@thewestmoorclub.com. First: Vicki Cherner and Barbara Dale. Second: Elizabeth and Nick Davies. Third:...
Boston 25 News
Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
stonehillskyhawks.com
BOSTON GLOBE: "Stonehill College wants more exposure. Can Division 1 sports help it get there?"
View the article via globe.com (behind paywall) Stonehill College is stepping up. Since announcing its ascent to Division 1 athletics in the spring, the private Catholic school in Easton has already experienced a bump in enrollment based on the move, as well as a deeper recruitment pool of athletes. With...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
NECN
Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact New England? Here's What to Expect
We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
Inquirer and Mirror
On eve of family scalloping, optimism for commercial season
• Recreational, or family scalloping season opens Saturday and runs Wednesday through Sunday through March 31, 2023. • Anyone participating must obtain a shellfish permit button from the town and display it while scalloping. • The cost for residents is $35 per person and non-residents can apply for a one-week...
Inquirer and Mirror
Marilyn H. Thomson, 84
Marilyn H. Thomson, 84, of Nantucket, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A private service and burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 on Nantucket.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
Inquirer and Mirror
Reader Gallery: Autumn Splendor
(Sept. 27, 2022) Fall has been in the air for about a week now, and the island is adapting to the change in seasons. Leaves are falling from the trees, there is a chill in the air at night, and boats are being pulled from the harbor after a summer of perfect sailing days.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Gillette Stadium adding self-serve beer
FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse. Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
