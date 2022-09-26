Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Scenes from Russia after Putin orders 300,000 more troops to fight in Ukraine
LONDON — Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization. Last week, Putin ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine that began in February. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country to bordering nations, including Georgia and Mongolia.
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Twitter CEO and Elon Musk depositions did not begin Monday, despite earlier filings in acquisition dispute
Washington CNN Business — Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal did not sit for depositions Monday as part of an ongoing merger lawsuit despite earlier scheduling notices filed in a Delaware court, marking another twist in a closely watched case about the future of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.
CoinDesk
'Decentralization Under Centralization': How Chinese Universities Teach Blockchain
Oct. 24, 2019, marked the beginning of a tectonic change for blockchain education in China. Speaking before the politburo of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on that day, President Xi Jinping said the country needs to "seize the opportunity" afforded by blockchain technology. These words would set forth China’s ambitious agenda to take a leading role in the global development of this emerging technology.
AOL Corp
Poll: Most U.S. voters now say Trump should not be allowed to serve as president again
Given “what we know about the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump,” a narrow majority of registered voters (51%) now believe he should not “be allowed to serve as president again in the future,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Just 35% of voters say Trump...
Japan and Korea have dumped billions of dollars defending the yen and the won against the strong US currency
Japan last week spent up to $19.35 billion to prop up its currency against the dollar but the greenback has nearly gained back its lost ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
AOL Corp
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant
In this image provided by Portland General Electric, windmills and solar panels line a renewable energy facility in Lexington, Ore., on this May 24, 2022. The facility combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there. The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities was commissioned Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. Clean energy experts say the project, which can power 100,000 homes, addresses some key challenges facing the industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels. (Sarah Hamaker/Portland General Electric via AP)
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
AOL Corp
For Iranian protesters, a digital double-edged sword
Iran’s anti-government protests, which were sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody, have gone viral, and then some. The internet is an essential tool for these demonstrators. For more than a week, millions have shared wrenching videos and vivid online images of confrontations between protesters and Iranian authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
US News and World Report
Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal
(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
BBC
Economic output falls slightly in second quarter of 2022
Northern Ireland's economy began to lose momentum in the second quarter of this year, the latest official data suggests. Economic output was 2.4% higher than the same period last year but fell by 0.1% compared to the first quarter. That weaker short-term performance was mainly related to the service sector,...
Thailand prime minister to stay in office until 2025
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will be allowed to stay in office through 2025 after the country's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that his eight-year term in officer started in 2017 and not when he took p
Comments / 0