Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
kitco.com
Fed's Harker says housing shortage a key inflation driver
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that a shortage of housing in the U.S. is a key driver of the nation's historic surge in inflation pressures. "Since the Great Recession, the United States has not built enough housing to...
kitco.com
Fed's Daly: do not want to tip economy into downturn
Sept 27 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank is "resolute" about bringing down high inflation but also wants to do so "as gently as possible" so as not to drive the economy into a downturn. It is important,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Druckenmiller sees US falling into recession next year
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said he believes the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may push the U.S. into a bigger-than-expected recession next year. Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, the founder of the Duquesne family office said he “would be stunned” if...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
kitco.com
Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year
OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund. The "Summary of Deliberations," similar to meeting minutes released by other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Dollar takes a breather even as rate worries dent risk appetites
NEW YORK/LONDON Sept 27 (Reuters) - The dollar made little progress in a choppy session on Tuesday while appetites for riskier bets were still weak as Federal Reserve policymakers talked about more interest rate hikes. The greenback was up against the euro but losing ground against the British pound and...
kitco.com
Fed's Bullard doesn't see UK situation affecting U.S. economy
Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is mostly insulated from turmoil in UK markets, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday, a day after the Bank of England resumed its bond-buying in an emergency move to protect pension funds from partial collapse. "We certainly saw some...
kitco.com
Weak electronic demand to push silver prices back to $18 by year end - Capital Economics
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their latest silver outlook, commodity analysts at Capital Economics said that they expect weak industrial demand to...
kitco.com
Gold prices push to $1,675 as U.S. core PCE rises 0.6% in August
(Kitco News) - Hotter-than-expected inflation data is providing some initial support for the gold market as prices retest the long-term support/resistance level at $1,675 an ounce. Friday, U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.6% last month, up from July’s reading of 0.1%. Economists...
kitco.com
Wall St deep in bear market as S&P 500 hits new two-year low
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday as an early rally in stocks faltered after Federal Reserve policymakers advocated more interest rate hikes even at the risk of slowing economic growth. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) erased gains of up to...
kitco.com
Gold attempts a relief rally as the dollar falls from its highest value since May 1, 2002
Since May 2021 gains in the U.S. dollar can be best described as parabolic. The dollar index was trading at approximately 89.60 in January 2021, and in one year nine months have moved from just below 90 to 114.745 a total gain of 24.745 points. In other words, the dollar index when compared to a basket of six foreign currencies gained 21.91% in value. The last time the dollar index was strong occurred in May 2002 as seen on the chart below labeled - Chart 1 - Monthly dollar index. The first time the dollar index closed above 114.75 was in October 2000 approximately 22 years ago.
kitco.com
Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data
Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
kitco.com
Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
kitco.com
ECB's Lane: Exchange rate changes not enough to influence monetary policy
CLEVELAND, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank monetary policy will not be influenced by the euro's recent fall against the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. A euro driven lower in value against the dollar could raise local inflation that the ECB is trying to control,...
kitco.com
Albert Einstein said insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
As of 4:21 PM EDT gold futures basis, the most active December futures contract is currently fixed at $1668.90 a net decline of 0.07% or $1.10. Gold futures did trade to a slightly higher high and a higher low than yesterday. However, yesterday’s relief rally took gold from a low of approximately $1622 and closed at $1670. This indicates that some market participants took profits by short covering and other participants bought the dip under the assumption that gold prices were extremely oversold.
kitco.com
Sterling turns positive as dollar wavers and PM Truss defends economic plans
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell as much as 1% on Thursday before cutting losses and turning positive as the dollar wavered and British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the government's economic plans. Truss said big tax cuts were the right path for Britain and refused to consider reversing...
kitco.com
The U.S. 10-year real yield hits its highest in over a decade
While the U.S. 10-Year real yield is at its highest level since 2010, gold remains uplifted. Despite this outperformance, the pair should reconnect again. With gold and mining stocks enjoying oversold bounces on Sep. 27, the pace of the PMs' recent drawdowns was poised to normalize at some point. Also, since asset prices don't move in a straight line, daily declines of 1% or more often result in countertrend rallies along the way.
Comments / 0