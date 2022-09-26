Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
South Korea Moves to Freeze $67 Million Worth Of Bitcoin Linked to Terra’s Do Kwon, Luna Foundation
Prosecutors in South Korea have made moves to freeze about $67 million worth of Bitcoin linked to the co-founder of the collapsed Terra blockchain, Do Kwon, and the non-profit created to maintain the ecosystem, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). Bloomberg reports that the South Korean prosecutors were alerted by blockchain...
cryptopotato.com
Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
decrypt.co
Do Kwon, Luna Foundation Guard Deny Link to $62M in Bitcoin Sought by Authorities
Authorities in South Korea are reportedly seeking to freeze over $60 million in Bitcoin with ties to Do Kwon and the collapsed Terra project. The Terra saga yet adds another chapter this week. South Korean authorities are seeking to freeze more than $60 million worth of Bitcoin linked to Terra...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: LUNA’s Do Kwon says he is not in hiding after Interpol issues red warrant; Miners abandoning POW tokens
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 26 includes Interpol’s red warrant requesting law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest Do Kwon, news of the upcoming ATOM 2.0 update, and crypto miners leaving PoW tokens after the Ethereum Merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. After releasing an arrest warrant for...
cryptoslate.com
Terraform deems South Korea’s Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’
Terraform Labs have described the South Korean prosecutor’s arrest warrant for its CEO Do Kwon as an overreach of their authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. Citing a Terraform statement, WSJ wrote that a spokesman for the firm claimed that the failed Luna crypto asset was not...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
cryptoslate.com
California issues cease, refrain order to Nexo over offering clients an Earn Interest Product
Nexo revealed that it stopped onboarding new U.S. clients to its Earn Interest Product in February 2022 after financial regulators in eight states initiated legal actions against it. According to the U.S., Nexo violated securities law by offering their residents interest-bearing crypto accounts. California issues cease and refrain order. California’s...
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Founder Do Kwon Transferred 3313 Bitcoin
3313 BTC was transferred to both the Kucoin and OKX wallets. This was allegedly done shortly after Kwon’s arrest warrant was issued on September 14th. Luna Foundation Guard [LFG] transferred 3313 Bitcoins worth over $69 million to two cryptocurrency exchanges operating outside of South Korea. This was allegedly done shortly after Kwon’s arrest warrant was issued on September 14th.
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
Fallen Luna Crypto Founder Taunts Authorities
It's starting to look like a game of cat and mouse. And it's a bad look for the crypto industry. Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, the ecosystem whose native tokens were Luna and UST (aka TerraUSD), seems amused by the statements of the authorities who are looking for him and accusing him of fraud.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
cryptoslate.com
FTX US President Brett Harrison stepping down
FTX US president Brett Harrison announced Sept. 27 that he is stepping down from his role and moving into an advisory role at the United States-based crypto exchange. Harrison expressed gratitude for his time at the exchange, describing it as the “most cherished” of his career. He revealed...
CoinDesk
S. Korean Watchdog Says $7.2B Transfered Overseas Mainly Through Crypto Exchanges: Report
South Korea's financial watchdog found that since June there have been $7.2 billion "abnormal" foreign exchange transactions, most of which were transferred through cryptocurrency exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The Financial Supervisory Service found an additional $680 million worth of "abnormal" money transfers. Transfers from Hana Bank, Kookmin Bank, Nonghyup...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Lawsuit ‘Gross Overreach’ of SEC Amid Failure To Provide Regulatory Clarity: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse says his company is “confident” moving toward the possible conclusion of its court battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Garlinghouse says in a new interview on CNBC that his team thinks the law is clear. “You have to remember that...
LAW・
cryptoslate.com
Binance applies LUNC tax burn to trades including past transactions
Binance announced that the exchange has started applying the 1.2% tax burn on Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) trades. “Binance will implement a burn mechanism to burn all trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs by sending them to the LUNC burn address.”. The calculation of total LUNC to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
El Salvador To Host Nonprofit Bitcoin Conference With Attendees From Over 30 Countries
El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, is hosting an Adopting Bitcoin conference which will see more than 110 speakers from over 30 countries gather to discuss financial inclusion, per a press release. Galoy Inc., the company behind the Bitcoin Beach Wallet, is...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
The amount of dollars to be sold hasn't been decided yet, but Reuters said it will primarily involve state banks' currency reserves.
cryptoslate.com
California Gov. Newsom explains veto of NY-styled BitLicense crypto business bill
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 23 overruled Assembly Bill-2269 Digital financial asset businesses: regulation – a crypto regulatory framework. AB-2269 set out specific requirements for crypto businesses, including the application for a license to operate in the state, the obligation to run a 24-hour customer service telephone line, and protections specific to the flow of stablecoins, among other things.
