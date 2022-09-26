ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
cryptoslate.com

Terraform deems South Korea’s Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’

Terraform Labs have described the South Korean prosecutor’s arrest warrant for its CEO Do Kwon as an overreach of their authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. Citing a Terraform statement, WSJ wrote that a spokesman for the firm claimed that the failed Luna crypto asset was not...
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
cryptoslate.com

California issues cease, refrain order to Nexo over offering clients an Earn Interest Product

Nexo revealed that it stopped onboarding new U.S. clients to its Earn Interest Product in February 2022 after financial regulators in eight states initiated legal actions against it. According to the U.S., Nexo violated securities law by offering their residents interest-bearing crypto accounts. California issues cease and refrain order. California’s...
thenewscrypto.com

Terra Founder Do Kwon Transferred 3313 Bitcoin

3313 BTC was transferred to both the Kucoin and OKX wallets. This was allegedly done shortly after Kwon’s arrest warrant was issued on September 14th. Luna Foundation Guard [LFG] transferred 3313 Bitcoins worth over $69 million to two cryptocurrency exchanges operating outside of South Korea. This was allegedly done shortly after Kwon’s arrest warrant was issued on September 14th.
protocol.com

Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label

In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
TheStreet

Fallen Luna Crypto Founder Taunts Authorities

It's starting to look like a game of cat and mouse. And it's a bad look for the crypto industry. Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, the ecosystem whose native tokens were Luna and UST (aka TerraUSD), seems amused by the statements of the authorities who are looking for him and accusing him of fraud.
cryptoslate.com

FTX US President Brett Harrison stepping down

FTX US president Brett Harrison announced Sept. 27 that he is stepping down from his role and moving into an advisory role at the United States-based crypto exchange. Harrison expressed gratitude for his time at the exchange, describing it as the “most cherished” of his career. He revealed...
CoinDesk

S. Korean Watchdog Says $7.2B Transfered Overseas Mainly Through Crypto Exchanges: Report

South Korea's financial watchdog found that since June there have been $7.2 billion "abnormal" foreign exchange transactions, most of which were transferred through cryptocurrency exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The Financial Supervisory Service found an additional $680 million worth of "abnormal" money transfers. Transfers from Hana Bank, Kookmin Bank, Nonghyup...
cryptoslate.com

Binance applies LUNC tax burn to trades including past transactions

Binance announced that the exchange has started applying the 1.2% tax burn on Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) trades. “Binance will implement a burn mechanism to burn all trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs by sending them to the LUNC burn address.”. The calculation of total LUNC to...
cryptoslate.com

California Gov. Newsom explains veto of NY-styled BitLicense crypto business bill

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 23 overruled Assembly Bill-2269 Digital financial asset businesses: regulation – a crypto regulatory framework. AB-2269 set out specific requirements for crypto businesses, including the application for a license to operate in the state, the obligation to run a 24-hour customer service telephone line, and protections specific to the flow of stablecoins, among other things.
