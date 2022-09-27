Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois residents still eligible to receive $400 as part of settlement in Google lawsuit
Illinois residents could be entitled to a $400 check as part of a settlement reached in a class action lawsuit. It alleges Google’s use of facial-recognition technology within the Google Photos app violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act.
Complaint about ‘Bible Release Time’ in KY school district leads to investigation
Some parents in another Kentucky district also held a silent protest as questions swirled about the biblical program.
Comments / 0