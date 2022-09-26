Read full article on original website
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
The House That Norm Built
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App. After over four decades, THIS OLD HOUSE’s Master Carpenter and pioneer of the home improvement television genre, Norm Abram is officially leaving the show and hanging up his toolbelt. Norm will be sent off in style with a one-hour tribute special "The House That Norm Built" premiering Monday, October 3.
A New Island Has Arisen in The Pacific Following Underwater Eruption
A submerged volcano on the seamount known as the Home Reef in the central Tonga Islands has awoken after 16 years of deep sleep to poke its head out of the blue. On 10 September 2022, lava and rock fragments began to ooze into the ocean 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Late Island, while plumes of steam and ash burst through the surface of the waves. Slowly the debris gathered into a whole new island, covering 4,000 square meters (one acre) and reaching a height of 10 meters (33 feet) within a few days. Though it would barely grow much taller, on...
Rings of Power episode 6 recap: The best and bloodiest episode yet
Let’s be honest, The Rings of Power has been moving at a slower pace than most fantasy series, but, finally, episode 6, ‘Udûn,’ has ushered in action and plenty of story development for us to sink our teeth into. In the latest entry of Amazon’s TV series, based on the writing of JRR Tolkien, we get to see war, Middle-earth lore and even the creation of Sauron’s base of operations – Mordor.
Insecta: Science That Stings
On demand now on YouTube or watch Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. "Insecta: Science That Stings" features leading insect scientists as they explore the painful stings and the fascinating science behind a variety of bugs as they study the often unseen world surrounding us. The half-hour documentary offers an intimate look at the people with a passion for bugs and discovers why they study the creatures that many people avoid, even capturing YouTube star Coyote Peterson as he is intentionally stung by a tarantula hawk.
Hunting Iguanas in Old Mexico, a Story From the Archives
This story, “Old Gluefoot” first ran in the July 1952 issue of Outdoor Life. THE FIRST TIME I saw an iguana I felt both revulsion and fear. The thing crossed the highway between Taxco and Cuernavaca, Mexico, while I was driving with Bill Gulick. It was about three feet long, and it looked for all the world like a small dragon or prehistoric brontosaurus. But what amazed me was its terrific speed. I’d always thought that cold blooded animals move sluggishly. But that dark gray lizard just streaked across the road ahead of us.
In this underwater survival city builder, reboot civilization at the bottom of the ocean
Build your own version of Rapture in underseas survival city builder Aquatico.
English Heritage to host ghost story tours at five monasteries
“It is autumnal isn’t it, you can feel the death and decay,” said the clearly delighted historian Michael Carter as he prepared to embark on a new venture at some of England’s most spectacular and atmospheric ruins. English Heritage will this weekend begin a new series of...
Ancient Lava in the New Mexico Desert Resembles an Elongated Black Scar as Seen from Space
An ancient lava in a desert in New Mexico, United States, resembled an elongated black scar as seen from space. This is based from an astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) who captured an image of the Carrizozo Malapais lava flow in the state. The black scar is a...
