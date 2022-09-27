LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Housing Is A Human Right ( HHR ) and community leaders from New York, Chicago, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Colorado and cities across California to celebrate the grand opening of an adaptive reuse exhibit which will showcase underutilized buildings (hospitals, courthouses, hotels, educational facilities) that have been converted into affordable housing for homeless and low income communities. With the cost of building new construction for homeless housing exceeding $700,000 a unit, adaptive reuse creates a low-cost alternative to creating affordable housing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005102/en/ Housing Is A Human Right, Key community members to gather and showcase affordable housing solutions through adaptive reuse model exhibit (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO