KTNV

Beauty Goals LV | 9/20/22

Beauty Goals LV is Las Vegas's premier medical spa, specializing in natural results. The owner, nurse practitioner Michelle Tio-Nguyen is in-studio with medical aesthetician, Caitlin Consolo, to invite viewers to their spa and try out their non-invasive treatments. This segment is paid for by Beauty Goals LV.
KTNV

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | 9/20/22

What started 10 years ago as an extension of his family’s kitchen has led Chef Kris Yenbamroong to open a new restaurant at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Night + Market bridges California chill with Bangkok frenzy, the award-winning Thai street food has been a big hit in Los Angeles, and now its serving up 'Only in Vegas' dishes.
KTNV

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
