One of New York City’s most iconic restaurants, the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park, is set to close its doors this October, after over almost 40 years of operation. Manhattan’s only lakeside restaurant has cited rising costs of both labor and goods as the reason for shutting down, proving that even New York City’s landmark institutions are not immune from the challenges bars and restaurants have faced over the last few years. Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance joins us to discuss the future of the boathouse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO