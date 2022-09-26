If you ever go to New York City, you have to know that you rarely have any sort of privacy if you’re on the street. Fellow visitors (and even locals) will constantly take photos and you’re sure to be in some of them. Times Square has its famous EarthCam running 24/7, 365 days per year. And if you know where to look, you’ll see security cameras – some private, some run by the local government – all over The Big Apple.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO