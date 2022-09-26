Read full article on original website
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
preserve-ramapo.com
In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money
New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC
Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall. On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
Phys.org
Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food
Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
New law proposed to prevent discrimination against people with tattoos in New York City
If the bill is passed, tattoos would join race, gender, age and sexual orientation as protective categories.
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
Columbus Day controversy rears its head in Staten Island Assembly race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Controversy over October’s second Monday comes to the Island every year, but its helped two local state Assembly candidates find common ground. Republican Sam Pirozzolo and Democrat Vincent Argenziano, candidates to replace outgoing Assembly member Mike Cusick (D-Mid-Island), both took a stand against a piece of state legislation that would change the official designation for Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in a variety of state laws.
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "desegregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
yourmileagemayvary.net
NYC Subway Trains Will Offer New Security Measure
If you ever go to New York City, you have to know that you rarely have any sort of privacy if you’re on the street. Fellow visitors (and even locals) will constantly take photos and you’re sure to be in some of them. Times Square has its famous EarthCam running 24/7, 365 days per year. And if you know where to look, you’ll see security cameras – some private, some run by the local government – all over The Big Apple.
amny.com
Contest looks for worst NYC subway and bus wait times
Waiting half an hour for a train or bus? At least you could get a free monthly MetroCard out of it!. Transit advocates with the group Riders Alliance launched a contest to find the worst wait times New York City’s subways and buses have to offer, and are offering the winner a 30-day transit pass.
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created
Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.
Design Taxi
US Army Corps Wants To Install Giant Storm Gates To Protect NYC From Floods
Two weeks ago, New Yorkers were jolted awake by a flash flood warning, affecting parts of Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Residents were told to avoid wading or driving through the flood waters, and to seek shelter on higher ground. As such, it’s rather timely that the US Army Corps...
NY1
BQE redesign plan faces backlash from Brooklyn residents
A controversial plan to divert trucks from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway onto local streets is facing backlash. Residents say their streets are already unsafe, and cannot handle more traffic. “This is a residential street. It’s not a truck route," said Amanda Ritchie, who lives with her family on East Fifth Street...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul announces additional incentives to purchase EV cars
WHITE PLAINS – Sales of electric vehicles are up 30 percent over last year and Governor Kathy Hochul, in White Plains on Thursday, said she would like to see that number grow even more. The governor, however, conceded that the cost of those EV cars is pricey. “We’re adding...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
New York mayor's migrant tents give him more time to meet shelter mandate
The 1,000-bed tent for adult asylum seekers being built in the Orchard Beach section of the Bronx will be heated, but it won't fulfill all the requirements to comply with right-to-shelter laws.
Hochul takes new steps to fight polio amid outbreak in New York
Gov. Hochul announced new steps to combat the outbreak of polio in several suburban New York counties and New York City. The governor said on Wednesday that fresh measures would bolster coordination between state and local health departments and improve vaccination rates, especially among children. “We’ve taken an aggressive public...
NYC council members push to ban tattoo discrimination by employers, landlords
Manhattan Council Member Shaun Abreu is pushing a new bill that would ban tattoo discrimination by employers and landlords in New York City.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Leads Coalition to Support Fast-Food Restaurant Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to stand up for workers’ rights, leading a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief to defend a New York City statute that requires just cause to fire or reduce the hours of a fast-food chain employee. This law, which took effect in 2021, requires fast-food chain restaurants in New York City to provide a valid reason — such as unsatisfactory performance, misconduct, or a legitimate economic concern — before firing or reducing the hours of an employee. The brief argues that the law passed by New York City does not violate the National Labor Relations Act or the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
