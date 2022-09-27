ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii's public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. "These new...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week

A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - 10 days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it's working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Defense Secretary to meet with 'impacted' Red Hill families after criticism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy's water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week, but in a late development, it turns out he'll meet with several impacted families according to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
hawaiinewsnow.com

State to pilot pedestrian safety measure at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it's all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Oct. 2, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Brush fire evacuation orders lifted on Hawaii Island; HFD monitoring hotspots

OOKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday in Ookala that triggered evacuations in the area. As of 6:30 p.m., officials said evacuated residents are now allowed to go back to their homes as the threat from the fire has significantly decreased. An evacuation shelter...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to 'multiple' deaths on Hawaii Island

The previously secret filings also link the case to the killing of another man. Stressing urgency of project, Pentagon says emptying Red Hill tanks will cost $280M. Next month, crews plan to take out jet fuel from the pipelines before extensive repairs. Maui boy playing football in Florida braces for...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A number of recent, serious vandalism at...
