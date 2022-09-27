Read full article on original website
Advocates hope list of missing kids on state website could unearth clues in new cases ― and old ones
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Human Services is trying to bring more attention to the efforts of the Missing Child Center ― and they’re using technology to do it. DHS has a tab on their website that links directly to a list dedicated to missing and...
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
From Merrie Monarch to LA Fashion Week, this Hawaii designer is mixing passion with art
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui fashion designer is getting national attention after a trip to New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Owner and designer of Pulelehua, Gemma Alvior, was the first designer from Maui ever invited to the event. She is now preparing for Los Angeles Fashion Week, which will be held next week.
Survey of Kauai police officers finds low morale, concerns over working conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey of Kauai’s SHOPO chapter found low morale, lack of communication within the department, low staffing, and poor work conditions among police officers. In the survey, officers said they’re unhappy with their work conditions and leadership at the police department. KPD Chief Todd...
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week
A majority of those surveyed pointed to low morale and gave the chief low marks for leadership. As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected be on Oahu Wednesday night through Friday and plans...
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - 10 days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
Defense Secretary to meet with ‘impacted’ Red Hill families after criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week, but in a late development, it turns out he’ll meet with several impacted families according to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
State to pilot pedestrian safety measure at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Oct. 2, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
Ige’s plan to redevelop Aloha Stadium without public-private partnership gets chilly reception
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige’s plan to build a new stadium without help from private developers got a chilly reception Thursday from the people in charge of Aloha Stadium. After several years of planning and millions in costs, Aloha Stadium Authority board members and state lawmakers said they...
Police: Speed a likely factor in crash that killed 21-year-old motorcyclist in Kona
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police believe speed is a factor in a crash that killed a 21-year-old man in North Kona on Wednesday night. Authorities have identified the victim as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, of Kailua-Kona. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Police said Lincoln was riding his motorcycle...
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuffy Nicholas splits time between Hawaii and Florida. And when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, he just happened to be in Sarasota. He hunkered down about 30 miles north of where Ian’s eye passed. The good news: He didn’t lose power....
Brush fire evacuation orders lifted on Hawaii Island; HFD monitoring hotspots
OOKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday in Ookala that triggered evacuations in the area. As of 6:30 p.m., officials said evacuated residents are now allowed to go back to their homes as the threat from the fire has significantly decreased. An evacuation shelter...
Some call it ‘appalling’ Defense Secretary not meeting with families over Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week. President Biden’s top military leader is in the islands to tour the Red Hill Bulk Storage Fuel Facility and meet...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep....
Dealers are distributing fentanyl in Hawaii made to look like rainbow-colored candies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal agency has put out a warning saying that a deadly drug that looks like candy is being distributed on Hawaii Island. The drug threat bulletin said that a shipment of suspected powdered fentanyl was recently smuggled in along with a large quantity of rainbow-colored counterfeit pills.
Highly potent batch of fentanyl linked to ‘multiple’ deaths on Hawaii Island
The previously secret filings also link the case to the killing of another man. Stressing urgency of project, Pentagon says emptying Red Hill tanks will cost $280M. Next month, crews plan to take out jet fuel from the pipelines before extensive repairs. Maui boy playing football in Florida braces for...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A number of recent, serious vandalism at...
