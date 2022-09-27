PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO