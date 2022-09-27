ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities

A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man answers door holding heroin, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged

An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman

UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man charged with murder in Ohio County

A Wheeling man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday morning. Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, was charged with murder in the 1st and 2nd degree. Copeland was arraigned this morning by Magistrate Patty Murphy without bond. Police say Copeland murdered 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Police investigating murder in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

