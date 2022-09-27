Read full article on original website
Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities
A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
Man in Ohio eats pizza during arrest
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
A Tuscarawas County Domestic Dispute leads to the death of the Suspect
A 43-year old man is dead following a domestic dispute in Mineral City yesterday morning. According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell Everett Martin died at the scene. Deputies say a woman called police because a man at her home, who she had a protection order against, was trying to get inside. She was hiding.
Deputies fatally shoot man in protection order call
Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said deputies fatally shot a man who was trying to enter a home. Deputies were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the village, according to a news release from the sheriff. A woman told dispatchers the suspect was at her home, in violation of a protection order, and that she was hiding for her safety.
Man answers door holding heroin, police say
PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged
An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
Wheeling man charged with murder in Ohio County
A Wheeling man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday morning. Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, was charged with murder in the 1st and 2nd degree. Copeland was arraigned this morning by Magistrate Patty Murphy without bond. Police say Copeland murdered 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street […]
Marshals arrest man in Ohio accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Police investigating murder in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
Plea set Monday for Columbiana area man charged with death of infant son
The trial of a Columbiana County man charged in connection with the death of his infant child has been canceled now that he has agreed to enter a plea in the case. According to court records, a plea hearing has been scheduled on Monday for 30-year-old Aaron Delo of Elkrun Township.
West Virginia police say woman had eye missing or caved in from murder
New details have been released on the Thursday Wheeling Island murder. Police say they were called to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 hang-up was made from the home. Wheeling Police said when arriving, they identified Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, standing at the intersection of Virginia and Ohio […]
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
Student in custody, staff member taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A student is in custody and a staff member has been transported to a hospital after an incident this morning at Oliver Citywide Academy. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed police are investigating an assault at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
Greenfield man, who claimed sleepwalking, sentenced for killing infant son
Luca Neidert would now be 2 years, 9 months and 6 days old. He would be walking, starting to potty train and talking in full sentences, his grandmother said. His imagination would be developing. He would be able to sing and dance. He would be alive. Instead, Luca was killed...
Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten
BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
