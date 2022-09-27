Read full article on original website
State trooper who was shot expected to recover, father says
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday is expected to make a full recovery, according to the man's father. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said Monday that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Washington kills 2 wolves to prevent preying on cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Biologists working for the state of Washington have killed two members of the Leadpoint wolf pack this week in an effort to stop the pack from preying on cattle in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. An adult male wolf...
Washington ranks 8th in the nation for the number of women in state legislatures, Emerge WA helps women run for office
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The political playing field is largely dominated by men. Several research groups confirm nearly 70% of state legislators around the nation are men. Women make up just 31% of that group. In Washington the number is quite a bit higher. Washington's legislature is nearly 43% women. Emerge...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
Oregon receives $1.1B for expanded Medicaid
HERMISTON, Ore. — The state of Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in federal funding for changes to the state Medicaid program to better address people’s health-related social needs. With this funding, leaders say Oregon will lead the country in Medicaid changes that address social health determinants. “Health care...
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
WA--Washington Digest, 1pm update, WA
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Washington stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Washington and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
Hurricane Ian weakens as it moves across the Florida peninsula
Hurricane Ian has weakened as it moves across the Florida peninsula, but it continues to wreak havoc. A second landfall could take place into portion of Georgia and South Carolina as a tropical storm on Friday.
Kent, Perez joust in 3rd district debate in Vancouver
VANCOUVER — Nearly two months after the Aug. 2 primary election, the 3rd Congressional District’s top two candidates argued why they are the best fit to replace Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and represent Southwest Washington at the federal level. On Tuesday evening, Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, and...
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds. Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to hit Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.
OSU robot beats Guinness World Record for fastest 100 meters
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A robot invented at the Oregon State University College of Engineering is now a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot, according to the OSU newsroom. Cassie the robot was developed under the direction of Jonathan Hurst, OSU robotics professor, through a $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, then produced by OSU spinout company Agility Robotics.
Smoke and Haze In The Air...Rain & Wind On The Way Tomorrow
Widespread smoke and haze tonight should start to disappear after 8 pm, mild winds and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. A cold front moves on shore Wednesday with increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds 20-25 mph and stray scattered showers Wed night/Thursday morning. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. Clearing skies Thursday afternoon with lingering showers in the mountains.
