KTVL
Glenview fire in Ashland controlled at 3/4 acre
ASHLAND — Two grass fires broke out in Ashland on Glenview Street near Lithia Park and were quickly brought under control. No evacuations were ordered. Oregon Department of Forestry confirmed their involvement among other resources that responded to the fire. A Nixle Alert from the city of Ashland noted...
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stellar design, hospitality elevate this RV park on Oregon’s southern coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — Wearing a sweatshirt against the seaside chill, I grilled fresh-caught red snapper then served my family of three at a picnic table. After dinner, I settled into an Adirondack chair around the campfire with a glass of local pinot noir before taking a hot shower and crawling into a plush bed in a heated Airstream.
KTVL
Prescribed burns scheduled for Siskiyou County in October
YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.
KTVL
New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford
SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
opb.org
As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
KDRV
FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
klcc.org
Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood
A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations. Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/28 – Grants Pass Felony Animal Neglect Case Broadens, Fire at Scrapyard in North Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On September 21, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business location for Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street in Grants Pass. During that warrant, thirteen neglected dogs were located that had no food or water in poor living conditions.
KTVL
Vehicles burn in Medford scrap yard, neighbor says sixth fire in three years
Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 28. According to Medford Fire, four to six recreational vehicles parked in the yard were...
KTVL
Pomodori Osteria: Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms
Head Chef of Pomodori Osteria in Medford, Ethan Hernandez shows us how his version of the stuffed mushroom is created. It even comes with a delicious parmesan crisp to enjoy with the dish!
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
KTVL
Fire at Las Palmas restaurant closes main road in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE — A faint trace of smoke lingered briefly over Jacksonville the morning of Sept. 27 after a fire at Las Palmas restaurant brought crews down to the town's main strip. Around 8:30 a.m., an employee came into work to find the restaurant filled with smoke. Engines responded from...
kqennewsradio.com
PICKUP DAMAGES BUILDING IN ROSEBURG
A pickup struck a building in Roseburg on Monday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 5:00 p.m. a 37-year old man said his foot got caught on the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to lurch forward over the curb and down an embankment. The pickup crossed Northwest Kline Street causing damage to an office building in the 2500 block. The vehicle was towed away. No citation was issued.
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Accident Blocked Part of Hwy 101 South of Crescent City
The northbound lane of Hwy 101 was blocked north of Last Chance Grade and south of Crescent City after a single vehicle went off the roadway, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Two occupants of the vehicle were injured. One has major injuries, according to the CHP. As...
kcfmradio.com
Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum
The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
theashlandchronicle.com
Nurses by Day, Badass Crimefighters by Night
September 28, 2022. ASHLAND, OREGON. The SOU Theatre program presents Hearts Like Fists written by Adam Szymkowicz – and directed by David McCandless. This fun-filled spoof is a comic-book rom-com noir at its finest! The show opens Thursday, October 6th at 8:00pm in the SOU Black Box Theatre. Seating is limited, and performances will run October 6-16 with two matinees on October 15th and 16th at 2:00pm.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
klamathsports.net
Mazama wins by forfeit, Ashland unable to play
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Due to a health & safety issue with the Ashland Grizzlies varsity football team, where at least 15 players are out sick, Ashland has forfeited against Mazama for their Big Sky Conference game previously scheduled for Friday. The #1 Mazama Vikings, will not have an opponent...
