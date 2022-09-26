ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Floyd Mayweather won't risk fighting legit boxers, just MMA fighters and YouTubers: 'I'm not what I once was'

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Htup_0iBRH7MG00

Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear.

The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career.

Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the Super RIZIN headliner in Saitama, Japan. It was his fourth exhibition bout since retiring with a record of 50-0 from professional boxing in 2017.

At the Super RIZIN post-fight news conference, Mayweather was asked if he’d fight former rival Manny Pacquiao, who was in attendance. Mayweather said he wouldn’t face Pacquiao or really any high-level boxer – just YouTubers or MMA fighters.

“I retired from the sport, and I didn’t let the sport retire me,” Mayweather said. “I’m always going to put myself in a position now to where I, just like I was doing – fighting at the highest level. I was dictating and being in control.

“I’m not going to go in there with no former fighters, former world champions, putting more abuse on my body. I retired for a reason. I’m here to have fun and enjoy myself – sometimes three rounds, sometimes eight rounds, with guys that are going to help me entertain people.

“I’m not going to take punishment to the point to where I can barely walk or barely talk. Manny had a great career, but boxing retired Manny, Manny didn’t retire from boxing. There’s a difference. Of course, if I were Manny Pacquiao, would I be chasing an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather to get a payday? Absolutely I would. But at this particular time, I love fighting guys that are 15-0, 8-0 – guys that are older like myself, or YouTubers or MMA guys. I will continue to do what I do and dictate and control.”

But it’s not just about refusing to take bigger risks against legitimate threats in the ring. Mayweather is not afraid to admit he’s not the same fighter he used to be compared to his younger days.

Despite looking still sharp and dominating in his exhibition bouts, Mayweather knows his days of high-level boxing are in the past. He sees this part of his career more as entertainment and not competition.

“That’s what it’s about – excitement and the people getting a chance to just see a glimpse of me,” Mayweather said. “I already know I’m not what I once was as far as what I’m talking about. I’m not ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd or ‘Money’ Mayweather. But I’m still able to go out and entertain the people.”

Comments / 99

D.A.D.D.D
3d ago

Good for him. Why would he. He has earned the right to pick his exhibition bouts. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.

Reply(3)
21
Dan Rowley
3d ago

Really don’t like the man, but with this article i like the fact of him being honest and up front. ( Doing it for entertainment Purpose only).

Reply(1)
9
John Williams
3d ago

You can say what you want about him but the most important thing is that he got out of the fight game with all of his brain cells intact..

Reply
11
Related
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Deontay Wilder reveals he nearly RETIRED from boxing until a statue built in his honour made him realise 'the world needs me' and calls himself 'a walking living legend'... as he admits he 'didn't feel the urge' to train after losing to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder was considering hanging up his gloves for good after suffering a devastating 11th-round KO defeat to Tyson Fury during their trilogy bout in October last year. The American boxer said he needed some time away from the ring to process the back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021 as they were the only losses of his professional career.
COMBAT SPORTS
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Pacquiao
bjpenndotcom

Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38

Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis

Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat#Mma#Super Rizin#Youtubers
worldboxingnews.net

Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss

Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing

Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019

LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
NBA
bjpenndotcom

Dana White believes it’s “too soon” for Kevin Holland to retire from MMA: “I think the emotions got the best of him”

Dana White thinks Kevin Holland was too emotional when he announced his retirement from MMA. After Holland suffered a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, he took to Instagram a few days later to say he was retiring. He said he got in, got paid, and got out, but many didn’t think his retirement was true. Although it has yet to be announced that he isn’t retired, Dana White isn’t sure if ‘Trailblazer’ truly is done.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Robert Helenius blasted as a Deontay Wilder sparring partner

Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott didn’t give a glowing reference to upcoming opponent Robert Helenius regarding his sparring with the former world champion. Scott, who oversaw the move to bring the big Finn into camp for the Tyson Fury trilogy last year, says Helenius needs the bright lights of a fight to throw down.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again

By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor takes aim at Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing careers in the movie business

Conor McGregor has taken aim at a parade of fighters, including Michael Bisping, for pursuing the world of acting. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t pull his punches. The Irishman is easily one of the most intriguing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts and yet despite his star power, he still feels the need to engage in debates on social media – whether it be with fans, fighters or pretty much anyone else.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy