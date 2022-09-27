ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Just tear the damn thing down already and bill the owners for the expense if that doesn't work sue them for the costs. put something useful there like an apartment complex for the low income. there are too many people living in houses run by slumlords that refuse to fix anything a lot of seniors and those that are on disability can't afford to move out of Mansfield so they're stuck living in these places.Do something about that illegal drag racing that happens on Park avenue. Everyone knows it's there even law enforcement and they refuse to do something about it except put up temporary cameras that didn't stop anything. An apartment complex would be centrally located where they can go to the grocery store the bus already runs by there and if they want there's fast food places all around that would be a great investment for the City of Mansfield.

ashlandsource.com

Newly-remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Ashland re-opens Sept. 30

ASHLAND — Ashland residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1996 E. Main Street as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store will celebrate its re-grand opening on Friday, September 30th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

The Motor Ranch upgrades service department to better serve community

BUCYRUS—A longtime Bucyrus business is “redefining the ride” with yet another expansion of its service department. The Motor Ranch, 1825 E. Mansfield Street, has recently installed new lifts and other equipment in its renovated service department, which also features a new dedicated entrance and offices, according to J.R. Jenney, the company’s president, and owner.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Self-serve: Richland County residents may be able to pay property taxes at kiosk next year

MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office. Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

St. Rt. 83 now open, but other area road closures remain

State Route 83, just north of Smithville Western Road, reopened last week following months of roundabout construction. However, there are still plenty of road closures to navigate around Wooster and Wayne County. State Route 585, between Honeytown and Smithville Western roads, will be closed until mid-October for a culvert replacement. West Salem Road, in Congress Township, is closed between U.S. Route 42 and Stratton Road this week, due to another culvert project. And finally, two pavement projects have closed several roads in Chippewa Township. Those closures include portions of Calaboone, Hametown, Black Diamond and Galehouse roads.
SMITHVILLE, OH
rejournals.com

Hanley Investment Group closes sale of 139,486-square-foot shopping center in Ohio

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the...
DUBLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
WELLINGTON, OH
wktn.com

Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion

Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
AVON LAKE, OH
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
WKBN

Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH

