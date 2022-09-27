Just tear the damn thing down already and bill the owners for the expense if that doesn't work sue them for the costs. put something useful there like an apartment complex for the low income. there are too many people living in houses run by slumlords that refuse to fix anything a lot of seniors and those that are on disability can't afford to move out of Mansfield so they're stuck living in these places.Do something about that illegal drag racing that happens on Park avenue. Everyone knows it's there even law enforcement and they refuse to do something about it except put up temporary cameras that didn't stop anything. An apartment complex would be centrally located where they can go to the grocery store the bus already runs by there and if they want there's fast food places all around that would be a great investment for the City of Mansfield.
Comments / 3