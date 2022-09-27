ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

Suspected DUI in Colton crash

A 32-year-old Pullman woman is under investigation for possible impaired driving following a crash in Colton on Tuesday. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to the collision after reports came in that a vehicle had struck the rear bumper portion of a semi-truck before driving off the road into a chain link fence.
COLTON, WA
PULLMAN, WA

