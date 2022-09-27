Read full article on original website
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
Structure Fire on North Garden Court Thursday Afternoon Results in Estimated $50,000 Worth of Damages
LEWISTON - A structure fire at 119 North Garden Court in Lewiston Thursday afternoon resulted in $50,000 worth of damages to the residence and the contents inside, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Lewiston residence at around 3:20 p.m. where first arriving crews found smoke...
Suspected DUI in Colton crash
A 32-year-old Pullman woman is under investigation for possible impaired driving following a crash in Colton on Tuesday. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to the collision after reports came in that a vehicle had struck the rear bumper portion of a semi-truck before driving off the road into a chain link fence.
Fire Crews Battling New Start Wildfire in Wilkins Gulch, Approximately Nine Miles Outside of Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE - On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 2:18 p.m., fire units were dispatched to a new start wildfire in Wilkins Gulch, approximately nine miles outside of Grangeville. The fire, which is burning toward Rock Creek, was last estimated to be 150 acres in size. As of 4:30 p.m....
Asotin County Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire that Ignited After Vehicle Struck Power Pole in Clarkston Tuesday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at just after 12:00 p.m., firefighters with Asotin County Fire District #1 along with medical crews were dispatched to a single vehicle car crash and brush fire on 22nd Street in Clarkston. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Pullman Woman Being Investigated for Impaired Driving After Colliding with Back of Semi-Truck and Running Off Road Near Colton
COLTON, WA - On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Whitman County deputies responded to a crash in Colton, WA after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck the rear bumper portion of a semi-truck before driving off the road and into a chain link fence. Based on initial...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Boaters Safely Rescued After Boat Becomes High Centered on Rock in Salmon River
IDAHO COUNTY - On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call about two men stranded on a boat that had become high centered on a rock near Dried Meat Rapids on the Salmon River. Using a Garmin In-Reach device to communicate with the...
Planned power outages for Avista customers in Kooskia, Elk City, and Grangeville
Approximately 280 Avista electric customers in Kooskia will experience a planned power outage on Thursday, September 29, officials announced on Tuesday. The planned outage for Kooskia will occur at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. on Friday September 30. The week after on Friday, October 7, approximately 389 Avista...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, September 26, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, September 26, 2022. car crashed into a motorhome; female passed out and crashed, there is an older kid in the car. --------------------------------------------- 22-L14984 Welfare Check. Incident Address: 1000 17TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported:...
Several Highway Safety Improvements Planned For US95 In Latah County
Several safety improvement highway construction projects for U.S. Highway 95 in Latah County are scheduled to take place for the rest of the decade. The Idaho Transportation Department Board recently approved its 2023-2029 Investment Program which details plans for highway projects around the state. The agency plans to add a...
21-year-old pleads guilty to raping child in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Blake pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old victim in Nez Perce County District Court last week. The Lewiston Police Department says the victim was taken to North Lewiston on the night of April 20, 2022, by Blake. Police say Blake raped the child in a hotel room, and at one point had a...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Latah County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Alleged Hit & Run Suspect
POTLATCH, ID - Do you recognize this person? The Latah County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a Hit & Run that occurred at Harvest Foods in Potlatch on Sunday, September 25. Pictured below are the suspected driver and the suspect's vehicle. The...
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Sacajawea dollar coin model to speak at the University of Idaho
MOSCOW, ID. — The model for the Sacajawea dollar coin, and member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, will be speaking at the University of Idaho. Randy’L Teton will be speaking when the university dedicates the sculpture “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” which was modeled after her. According to the U.S. Mint, Teton is the youngest and only living model of U.S. currency....
Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy
On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
Ducks Mount Late Comeback, Beat WSU 44-41
PULLMAN,WA- The Oregon Ducks come into Martin Stadium and beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 in a Pac-12 Showdown. Sports Director Gianna Cefalu breaks down the highlights from Saturday's matchup.
