MOSCOW, ID. — The model for the Sacajawea dollar coin, and member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, will be speaking at the University of Idaho. Randy’L Teton will be speaking when the university dedicates the sculpture “Sacagawea and Jean Baptiste,” which was modeled after her. According to the U.S. Mint, Teton is the youngest and only living model of U.S. currency....

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO