Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Wake Forest
Entering the end of September, the 23rd ranked Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC. Wake Forest is currently ranked one spot above the Seminoles and sits at 3-1, with victories over VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty prior to last weeks’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.
famuathletics.com
Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Sports Notebook: Midseason Edition
The Florida State soccer team has now passed the mid-point of the season. Therefore, it is a good time to assess how the season has gone so far and where the team may be headed as we move on toward the post season. These are real questions posed by real...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out
For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night. And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out. It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with...
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell talks Hurricane Ian, FSU vs. Wake Forest
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Wednesday after practice halfway through Wake Forest week. Heading into the weekend the Seminoles are ranked for the first time since 2018 and are currently favored by seven points. Norvell said he thought Wednesday was a solid day but there...
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: How do you feel about FSU after 4-0 start?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
Preps to Pros: What's next for FSU in 2023 Recruiting
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss what's next for Florida State in the recruiting cycle.
RELATED PEOPLE
FSU's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday
With the foretasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
Tomahawk Nation
Hurricane Ian updates: FSU vs. Wake Forest good to go as scheduled
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is set to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU athletic director Michael Alford says after consulting with officials, the school remains confident in safely hosting the game, issuing the following statement:. “Our thoughts and...
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks Wake Forest, Tuesday’s practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of Saturday’s top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles are 4-0 and look to show their improvement from years past and as of today the game is still set to be played, however, due to incoming Hurricane Ian’s potential FSU has canceled classes for the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tomahawk Nation
Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson on traveling to play FSU: “You certainly hope the ACC will make the right decision”
The Florida State Seminoles are hot. With the ‘Noles football team undefeated and leading ESPN’s Strength of Record ratings, it is clear now is not the best time to face FSU. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson apparently agrees. “You certainly hope that the ACC will make the...
seminoles.com
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
sportsmic.com
Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans
Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different
As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Fight swirls over ‘Rebuild Florida’ name
TALLAHASSEE — In 2018, after Hurricane Irma left a massive swath of damage and shortly before Hurricane Michael pounded the Panhandle, state officials launched a program called “Rebuild Florida” to help repair homes and bolster communities. But four years later, a Central Florida contractor, Rebuild Florida LLC,...
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
WCTV
Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week we told you about twelve year-old Landon Huber from Tallahassee who is advancing in a stem competition as one of the top student scientists in the country. The young man will be representing his school Christ Classical Academy and Tallahassee as one of...
WCTV
Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will be open Wednesday, school officials announced. Administrators say after consulting with emergency management, school campuses will not be opening as shelters on Wednesday, allowing schools to remain open. The district says it will update the situation Wednesday afternoon if there are changes...
Comments / 0