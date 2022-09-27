ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Wake Forest

Entering the end of September, the 23rd ranked Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC. Wake Forest is currently ranked one spot above the Seminoles and sits at 3-1, with victories over VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty prior to last weeks’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Sports Notebook: Midseason Edition

The Florida State soccer team has now passed the mid-point of the season. Therefore, it is a good time to assess how the season has gone so far and where the team may be headed as we move on toward the post season. These are real questions posed by real...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out

For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night. And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out. It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Mike Norvell talks Hurricane Ian, FSU vs. Wake Forest

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Wednesday after practice halfway through Wake Forest week. Heading into the weekend the Seminoles are ranked for the first time since 2018 and are currently favored by seven points. Norvell said he thought Wednesday was a solid day but there...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Survey: How do you feel about FSU after 4-0 start?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Lonni Alameda
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Hurricane Ian updates: FSU vs. Wake Forest good to go as scheduled

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is set to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU athletic director Michael Alford says after consulting with officials, the school remains confident in safely hosting the game, issuing the following statement:. “Our thoughts and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell talks Wake Forest, Tuesday’s practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of Saturday’s top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles are 4-0 and look to show their improvement from years past and as of today the game is still set to be played, however, due to incoming Hurricane Ian’s potential FSU has canceled classes for the week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
seminoles.com

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sportsmic.com

Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans

Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
KATHLEEN, GA
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different

As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fight swirls over ‘Rebuild Florida’ name

TALLAHASSEE — In 2018, after Hurricane Irma left a massive swath of damage and shortly before Hurricane Michael pounded the Panhandle, state officials launched a program called “Rebuild Florida” to help repair homes and bolster communities. But four years later, a Central Florida contractor, Rebuild Florida LLC,...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Leon County Schools staying open Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will be open Wednesday, school officials announced. Administrators say after consulting with emergency management, school campuses will not be opening as shelters on Wednesday, allowing schools to remain open. The district says it will update the situation Wednesday afternoon if there are changes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

