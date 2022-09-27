ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Student Senate hears Blackboard upgrade plan

Correction and clarification appended. Ohio University Student Senate met Wednesday evening to discuss the university’s learning management system, Blackboard, and its future at OU. Chris Ament, Chief Information Officer of OU’s Office of Information and Technology, or OIT, presented that the university is working to launch Digital One Stop,...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU

Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Hot Takes with Tate: Jerry the Jesus Guy has said his piece enough times

Picture this: It’s noon on Sept. 29, a beautiful fall day with the perfect amount of crisp air and sunlight. While walking from Bentley Hall to Baker University Center, your peaceful stroll is interrupted. On the corner in front of E.W. Scripps Hall is the infamous “Jesus Guy” preaching to literally no one and his apparent colleague sitting on the grass behind him.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

What Rosh Hashanah looks like at OU

Rosh Hashanah is a holiday that celebrates the start of the Jewish new year. It is meant to reflect on the past year and look forward to the next. The celebration of the new year ends with one of the most important Jewish holy days, Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. Traditions vary for both days, as Rosh Hashanah is typically celebrated with food like challah and apples with honey, while Yom Kippur is a solemn holiday meant to atone for individual sins and forgiveness from God.
ATHENS, OH
WTRF

West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio begins MAC play at Kent State

Ohio will travel to Kent State Saturday, marking its first Mid-American Conference game of the season. The game is an important one and will likely set Ohio’s tone for the rest of MAC play. It will also show how well Ohio can fare against a strong Football Bowl Subdivision...
KENT, OH
Lauren Johnson
Portsmouth Times

City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project

PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
sciotopost.com

South East Major Task Force Arrest Four in Athens County

On September 27th , 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to. the residence of Jeffrey Kiser at 10787 SR 550, Athens, for a report of...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio takes on Alabama for Alumni Weekend

Ohio is back in Bird Arena for Alumni Weekend Friday and Saturday as it takes on Alabama in hopes of continuing its undefeated season. After last weekend’s sweep, Ohio is hoping to clean up offensively and complete another victory lap. Series Information:. Opponent: Alabama (3-2) Location: Bird Arena. Series...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Here are the best vegan options on Court Street

Athens, Ohio, is home to various delicious eateries. As new students adjust to life on campus, one may wonder, "Where and what can a vegan eat on Court Street?" Well, vegans and non-vegans looking to try something new, look no further. Here are the best vegan meal options on everyone's favorite street:
ATHENS, OH
meigsindypress.com

Trial Continues in Meigs Homicide Case

POMEROY, Ohio – The murder trial continued with a greater outline of the injuries to the victim, law enforcement involved and more. The second day of the Jaquan Hall trial began with a ruling from Judge Linda Warner on a motion filed by the defense to declare a mistrial.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the World's Largest Ropes Course Here in Ohio

Home to an ATV park, treetops course, paintball fields, and tons of exciting live performances throughout the year, the NevilleBillie Adventure Park in Logan makes for an exhilarating day trip. This park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.
LOGAN, OH
The Athens NEWS

BBQ & Brews On Tap at Eclipse Company Store

Eclipse Company Store offers patrons a casual dining experience that’s perfect for every thing from a first date to a long-standing date night. Manager/Partner, Jim Stricklin, describes ECS as a “uniquely Athens kind of place” that specializes in serving a wide selection of hometown brews and old school-style BBQ. Located at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains, Eclipse Company Store, has a menu that offers starters like Mac & Cheese Egg...
ATHENS, OH

