thepostathens.com
Student Senate hears Blackboard upgrade plan
Correction and clarification appended. Ohio University Student Senate met Wednesday evening to discuss the university’s learning management system, Blackboard, and its future at OU. Chris Ament, Chief Information Officer of OU’s Office of Information and Technology, or OIT, presented that the university is working to launch Digital One Stop,...
thepostathens.com
Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU
Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
thepostathens.com
Hot Takes with Tate: Jerry the Jesus Guy has said his piece enough times
Picture this: It’s noon on Sept. 29, a beautiful fall day with the perfect amount of crisp air and sunlight. While walking from Bentley Hall to Baker University Center, your peaceful stroll is interrupted. On the corner in front of E.W. Scripps Hall is the infamous “Jesus Guy” preaching to literally no one and his apparent colleague sitting on the grass behind him.
thepostathens.com
What Rosh Hashanah looks like at OU
Rosh Hashanah is a holiday that celebrates the start of the Jewish new year. It is meant to reflect on the past year and look forward to the next. The celebration of the new year ends with one of the most important Jewish holy days, Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. Traditions vary for both days, as Rosh Hashanah is typically celebrated with food like challah and apples with honey, while Yom Kippur is a solemn holiday meant to atone for individual sins and forgiveness from God.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
thepostathens.com
Football: Ohio begins MAC play at Kent State
Ohio will travel to Kent State Saturday, marking its first Mid-American Conference game of the season. The game is an important one and will likely set Ohio’s tone for the rest of MAC play. It will also show how well Ohio can fare against a strong Football Bowl Subdivision...
Portsmouth Times
City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project
PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
sciotopost.com
South East Major Task Force Arrest Four in Athens County
On September 27th , 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to. the residence of Jeffrey Kiser at 10787 SR 550, Athens, for a report of...
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio takes on Alabama for Alumni Weekend
Ohio is back in Bird Arena for Alumni Weekend Friday and Saturday as it takes on Alabama in hopes of continuing its undefeated season. After last weekend’s sweep, Ohio is hoping to clean up offensively and complete another victory lap. Series Information:. Opponent: Alabama (3-2) Location: Bird Arena. Series...
4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Everything you need to know about how Ohio gets back in the win column this weekend
Ohio has struggled so far in Mid-American Conference play, starting 0-2 with losses to Kent State and Buffalo. After an offseason filled with such high expectations, Ohio looks to get back on track this weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Ohio’s weekend matchups:. Thursday Match Information.
thepostathens.com
Here are the best vegan options on Court Street
Athens, Ohio, is home to various delicious eateries. As new students adjust to life on campus, one may wonder, "Where and what can a vegan eat on Court Street?" Well, vegans and non-vegans looking to try something new, look no further. Here are the best vegan meal options on everyone's favorite street:
meigsindypress.com
Trial Continues in Meigs Homicide Case
POMEROY, Ohio – The murder trial continued with a greater outline of the injuries to the victim, law enforcement involved and more. The second day of the Jaquan Hall trial began with a ruling from Judge Linda Warner on a motion filed by the defense to declare a mistrial.
Visit the World's Largest Ropes Course Here in Ohio
Home to an ATV park, treetops course, paintball fields, and tons of exciting live performances throughout the year, the NevilleBillie Adventure Park in Logan makes for an exhilarating day trip. This park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.
BBQ & Brews On Tap at Eclipse Company Store
Eclipse Company Store offers patrons a casual dining experience that’s perfect for every thing from a first date to a long-standing date night. Manager/Partner, Jim Stricklin, describes ECS as a “uniquely Athens kind of place” that specializes in serving a wide selection of hometown brews and old school-style BBQ. Located at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains, Eclipse Company Store, has a menu that offers starters like Mac & Cheese Egg...
WTAP
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
BEVERLY, OH. (WTAP) - On Friday September 2nd... the Fort Frye football team honored two local veterans as the ‘home town heroes’ before the game. Christian Friese accepted the honor on behalf of his dad, the late Billy Friese. Christian Friese, a Freshman on the Fort Frye Football...
