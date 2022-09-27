Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
WLKY.com
Louisville coffee shop Sunergos opening location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville coffee shop is opening up its fifth location in St. Matthews this fall. Sunergos Coffee announced they will be opening a new location at 3922 Willis Ave., sometime in late November. "We have been casually eyeing St. Matthews and other east end locations for...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar, music venue closes abruptly after just a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Against the Grain has closed the doors of one of its newer concepts,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville brewery opened The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Ave., last November. It announced the closure of the bar and music venue via social media Tuesday evening.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
WLKY.com
Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana hair museum, featured on Oprah, prepares to auction much of what's inside
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville knows its history, culture and art. There's a whole row of museums downtown, but you have to drive over the state line and around 70 miles for what some call one of the most unique. It's in Larry Bird's hometown and across from...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WLKY.com
PHOTOS: See inside this eclectic new bar in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — The entrepreneurs behind High Horse and Darlings Cocktail Bar have opened a new concept in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Corridor Bar opened in an approximately 1,100-square-foot building in August at 712 E. Market St., formerly home to RoxyNell, a high-end jeans retailer. The bar comes from co-owners Dennis Humphrey and Brian Goodwin, who have been involved in the Louisville bar scene for many years. Humphrey said the bar has already received a warm welcome from its patrons and other bars nearby.
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
wdrb.com
Brunch is on the menu for this week's Be Our Guest, Highland Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Highland Morning. The breakfast and brunch spot has locations on Bardstown Road and St. Matthews. Enjoy food made from scratch. Try the restaurant's world famous and award-winning biscuits and gravy. One of its most popular dishes is the Baja benedict. If you're a sweet tooth, Owner Michael Coe suggests the stuffed French toast.
WLKY.com
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
Steamboat Nights celebration returns to Jeffersonville this weekend
Steamboat Nights is a continuation of a previous festival in Jeffersonville, called Steamboat Days, which started nearly 50 years ago.
foodanddine.com
Sal’s Pizza Pub plans to close on December 20
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. You know, Sal’s.
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown baker launches DIY cookie kits for 'Hocus Pocus 2' watch parties
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown bakery hopes a little hocus pocus will drum up some business this Halloween season. The Pocket Bakery is elevating your "Hocus Pocus" watch parties with custom cookies and DIY kits. The bakery operates out of a kitchen in Jeffersontown for pickup orders and has...
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
WLKY.com
Church in east Louisville holding diaper drive Wednesday to help those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saint Bernadette Church wants to help relieve the need for diapers on Louisville's low-income and impoverished families. To do so, they're asking the community to come out and support their "Stuff the Truck" event for Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will be taking place Wednesday...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayoral forum, part 2: How to bring more people back downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to bringing people back to downtown Louisville, the two major-party mayoral candidates have similar talking points. Both talk about safety. Both praise the potential of the central business district in the post-pandemic world. But listen closely, and you'll notice subtle differences between Republican...
wdrb.com
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
WLKY.com
Lane closures on the Watterson this weekend: Where to expect slowdowns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of weekend lane closures on the Watterson Expressway, I-264, in Jefferson County. Road crews will be performing concrete slab repairs in both directions of the Watterson starting 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
