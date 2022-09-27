Read full article on original website
Related
What it would cost the Detroit Tigers to land Aaron Judge
Could the Detroit Tigers swing for the fences and make a mega-bid for New York Yankees superstar, Aaron Judge?. Heading into the 2022 season, just about anyone you asked would have agreed that the Detroit Tigers were not only heading in the right direction but that if everything clicked, they could challenge for a wild card playoff spot.
MLive.com
Tigers put 2 players on injured list, including rookie outfielder
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers put two players on the injured list before Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. One of the injuries we knew about: Right-handed pitcher Matt Manning (right forearm strain) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night after experiencing arm fatigue during his warmups.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0