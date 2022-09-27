Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Legend Has Officially Retired At 36
A Green Bay Packers legend is officially calling it a career. Clay Matthews, a longtime NFL linebacker, is retiring at 36. Matthews hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. However, there had been speculation he would one day play again in the NFL. It appears that speculation can be put to rest.
247Sports
Ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his 'playing days are over'
Former Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is retiring, he revealed in an interview with Packers Wire. Matthews, who entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of USC in 2009, has not played with a team since the 2019 season. There was some buzz in 2021 about him returning to the Packers, but nothing ever came to fruition.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
WSAW
Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
Packers players visited patients and families at Children’s Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers players Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, Devonte Wyatt, and Zach Tom visited patients and families at the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Sports
Clay Matthews wanted to return to Packers in 2021
Remember when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers supposedly launched an effort to bring back linebacker Clay Matthews in 2021 supposedly was a joke? It definitely wasn’t a joke to Matthews. Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Matthews recently said that he did indeed hope to return to the Packers in 2021,...
Packers.com
Lambeau Field ready for Packers vs. Cancer game presented by Bellin Health
Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday afternoon's Packers Vs. Cancer game, presented by Bellin Health, which will recognize and honor those who have battled and continue to battle cancer. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer...
Packers, Aaron Rodgers can’t fall in to this wide receiver trade trap
The Green Bay Packers definitely need help at the receiver position, but they should not under any circumstances trade for Kenny Golladay. Golladay has been miserable this season in a Giants uniform, and had just as many catches as you and I on Monday night against the Cowboys. The only difference? Golladay is set to make $13 million this year.
