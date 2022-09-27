ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers Legend Has Officially Retired At 36

A Green Bay Packers legend is officially calling it a career. Clay Matthews, a longtime NFL linebacker, is retiring at 36. Matthews hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. However, there had been speculation he would one day play again in the NFL. It appears that speculation can be put to rest.
Ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his 'playing days are over'

Former Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is retiring, he revealed in an interview with Packers Wire. Matthews, who entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of USC in 2009, has not played with a team since the 2019 season. There was some buzz in 2021 about him returning to the Packers, but nothing ever came to fruition.
NBC Sports

Clay Matthews wanted to return to Packers in 2021

Remember when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers supposedly launched an effort to bring back linebacker Clay Matthews in 2021 supposedly was a joke? It definitely wasn’t a joke to Matthews. Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Matthews recently said that he did indeed hope to return to the Packers in 2021,...
