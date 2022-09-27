Read full article on original website
Jordan Marie Taglioli
Jordan Marie Taglioli, 36 of Taylorville, passed away at 10:32a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 17, 1986 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Patti (Hedgpeth) Taglioli. Jordan was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved spending time with them. Jordan was an avid sports fan, especially the Houston Texans and North Carolina Tar Heels. She spent many years working at her father’s dentist office helping in many capacities. More than anything, Jordan will be remembered as a fighter, having valiantly battled cancer for many years.
Ronald 'Ronnie' Baggett
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett, 65, of Taylorville passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was born September 14, 1957, in Ft. Worth, TX. He graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, TX. Ronnie was always a joy to be around, especially for his family. He loved to golf, and he loved to eat. Ronnie was especially a fan of Popeye’s Chicken.
Ms. Patricia R. Erkman
Ms. Patricia R. Erkman, age 84, of Taylorville died at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Taylorville. She was born April 2, 1938, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of Manoah Ernest and Ollie Hilden (Samuels) Wiley. Pat retired from the Air Force Civil Service in 1994 after 33...
Brian Christopher Callan
Brian Christopher Callan, 34 of Stonington, passed away at 2:29p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pana Community Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1987 in Taylorville, the son of Daniel E. and Lynn A. (Woodward) Callan. Brian worked as an assistant on a local farm and attended Davis Memorial Christian Church. He loved animals, especially his dog Hope. Brian enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, and could always manage to find a 4-leaf clover anywhere he looked. He will be remembered as an old soul who had a giving personality who would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have one to replace it.
Annual Chilli Fest cooks up family fun in Taylorville
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Grab your spoons for the 37th annual Chilli Fest in Taylorville. The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce will host a wide variety of events on Saturday and Sunday. These include pageants, a cornhole tournament, Kids Zone activities and the chili cook-off. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to come together […]
Taylorville FFA Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull Again Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest Sunday
The Taylorville FFA Chapter will again be sponsoring its popular kiddie pedal tractor pull, this Sunday at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest. The event takes place on the west side of the square. Registration begins at noon with the kiddie pedal tractor pull starting at 1pm. There’ll be 4 classes of competition: 3 and 4 year olds, 5 and 6 year olds, 7 and 8 year olds, and 9 and 10 year olds.
Poggenpohl Receives Another Endorsement
The Springfield and Central Illinois Trades & Labor Council have endorsed Christian County States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for Christian County States Attorney in the November 8th General Election. Poggenpohl was recommended for endorsement after an interview process with the Committee on Political Education of the Central Labor Council. The Labor...
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/26/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-22-22 Glen Ryerson, age 67 was arrested by Stonington PD for criminal trespassing. 9-24-22 David Foraker, age 36, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for driving on suspended license and for domestic battery. 9-25-22...
Early Entries Coming In For Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Fall Nationals
It’s officially race week for the 27th running of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and the early entries continue to pour in. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is playing host to the season ending national event for the third season in-a-row.
City of Taylorville Receives Large Grant; Mayor Hoping For Another
City of Taylorville receiving a large grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, while the city works on another grant. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry says the city received a DCEO grant worth over $3 million for improvements to the square. Mayor Barry says the city is applying for...
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Three Killed In Christian County Accident
Three people are dead following a fatal traffic crash in Christian County Monday afternoon. At 1400N 2500 E Road in rural Christian County, a 2003 Buick Lesabre entered the intersection striking a 2007 Freightliner Grain Truck driven by 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. The Grain Truck flipped ejecting both Callan and his passenger 29-year-old Keirsty M. Hughes of Blue Mound. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene and Callan was rushed to Pana Community Hospital ER where he also passed away from his injuries. He is set to have an autopsy Tuesday.
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
Taylorville Kiwanis Club Inducts New Member, Installs Officers, Names "Kiwanian of the Year" at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club inducted a new member, installed new officers, and heard from the former Kiwanis International President, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Brandon Bible (2nd from right), the new Country Financial insurance agent in Taylorville, was inducted as the club’s newest member....
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
