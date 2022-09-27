----- ALEA says a teenager reported missing out of Ohio could be in Alabama. The Massillon Ohio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez. Perez-Gutierrez was last seen Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. in Massillon, Ohio. She is 4’6 and 105 pounds with black...

DECATUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO