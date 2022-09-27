ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

WAAY-TV

Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV

2 indicted in Madison County mail theft

Two men now face federal charges linked to the theft of mail in Madison County. A federal grand jury has indicted Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with unlawful possession of a Postal Service...
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
CBS 42

Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: ALEA cancels alert for missing Ohio teen believed to be in Alabama

----- ALEA says a teenager reported missing out of Ohio could be in Alabama. The Massillon Ohio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez. Perez-Gutierrez was last seen Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. in Massillon, Ohio. She is 4’6 and 105 pounds with black...
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
WAFF

Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
HARTSELLE, AL

