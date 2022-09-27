Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
2 indicted in Madison County mail theft
Two men now face federal charges linked to the theft of mail in Madison County. A federal grand jury has indicted Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with unlawful possession of a Postal Service...
Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
2 charged in Alabama ‘murder-for-hire’ plot asking for bond
A Toney man, one of five charged in a 2020 alleged murder-for-hire, could be released on Friday, according to recently filed court documents.
1 arrested following police chase in Trussville
The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit off on to I-59 Northbound at exit 141.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
WAFF
‘I want justice’ mother of 2019 murder victim to attend trial
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a man who was murdered in Feb. 2019 in Decatur told the DecaturDaily that she plans to attend the trial. In Feb. 2019, Michael Irvin Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Marion St. in Decatur. In April 2019, two men...
WAAY-TV
Ex-Huntsville resident brought back to U.S. from Europe to face parental kidnapping charge
A former Huntsville resident has been extradited from Germany to face a federal charge of international parental kidnapping. Igor Slobodskyi, 51, a non-U.S. Citizen who once lived in Madison County, is accused of removing two children under the age of 16 from the United States with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights.
Mistrial means issues surrounding next Mason Sisk trial will have to be argued, again
Mason Sisk's defense attorney Michael Sizemore said. “We have to go back and not just pay lip service to that…we have to legitimately go back and litigate the suppression issue.”
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: ALEA cancels alert for missing Ohio teen believed to be in Alabama
----- ALEA says a teenager reported missing out of Ohio could be in Alabama. The Massillon Ohio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez. Perez-Gutierrez was last seen Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. in Massillon, Ohio. She is 4’6 and 105 pounds with black...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested someone who was suspected of firing a gun near University Dr. and County Club. The Huntsville Police Department says that it responded to shots fired call and quickly located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident. After...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. capital murder defendant could soon be released on bond; hearing set for Friday
A Morgan County man charged with capital murder could soon be released on bond, more than two years after his arrest. Aaron Carter Howard, now 41, is one of five suspects accused of participating in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the 2020 death of Anthony Sheppard. Hartselle Police say...
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
