Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

City announces transit system services public hearing

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is holding a public hearing on Oct. 19 to consider proposed adjustments to the city's transit system services, including route changes and service expansion. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the transit system office, 509 Nebraska...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty

SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday

To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.
SIOUX CITY, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Education
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Strange

A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and their Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims about its attorneys' health...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Bob Merchant & The Shadows, 8 p.m., Sept. 30; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50's at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Oct. 8; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Harper and Midwest Kind, 8 p.m., Oct. 8; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Updated: Fire at Casey's store in Hull still under investigation

HULL, Iowa -- Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a large fire that broke out at Casey's General Store in Hull Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the store, 612 Division St., at 7:01 a.m. According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, when first responders...
HULL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Helicopter crash near Yankton results in pilot fatality

YANKTON, S.D. — A helicopter pilot died Tuesday after crashing near Yankton. Emergency personnel responded to the crash site near 438th Avenue and 307th Street about three miles northwest of Yankton at 10:18 a.m. The pilot, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was pronounced dead at the...
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
REMSEN, IA
Sioux City Journal

No mercy: Hinton shuts down Akron-Westfield in defensive masterpiece 3-0

No worries, Hinton's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Akron-Westfield at Akron-Westfield High on September 27 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and...
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Visitors guide music

Music fans coming to Sioux City can find plenty to groove to. The city's home to multiple music venues on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Municipal Auditorium where Elvis Presley rocked out in 1956 and the Motor Mart Building which hosted big band leaders like Lawrence Welk, and lays claim to a number of notable jazz performers (such as Billie Holiday collaborator Jim Aton) as well as former Deep Purple guitarist Tommy Bolin. There are enough notable music sites in Sioux City to fill several songbooks.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Onawa man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
ONAWA, IA

