City announces transit system services public hearing
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is holding a public hearing on Oct. 19 to consider proposed adjustments to the city's transit system services, including route changes and service expansion. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the transit system office, 509 Nebraska...
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday
To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.
MercyOne spokeswoman says Sioux City hospital in "full compliance" with CMS vaccination requirements
SIOUX CITY — In a statement released Tuesday, a spokeswoman for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said the Sioux City hospital is in "full compliance" with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements for COVID-19 vaccination of staff. Documents posted to the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals' website indicated...
Siouxland Strange
A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and their Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims about its attorneys' health...
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
Weekender Calendar
Bob Merchant & The Shadows, 8 p.m., Sept. 30; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50's at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Oct. 8; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Harper and Midwest Kind, 8 p.m., Oct. 8; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce...
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
Arizona man to serve five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Point of emphasis: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic posts stop sign on Hull Trinity Christian's offense 3-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Le Mars Gehlen Catholic squeeze Hull Trinity Christian 3-0 in a shutout performance on September 29 in Iowa girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 22, Hull Trinity Christian squared off with Hinton in a volleyball game . For more, click here. You're reading a...
WATCH NOW: Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Melton talks about his message at a Sioux City campaign stop
Ryan Melton, Democratic candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, talks about his message before a campaign stop Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at a Siouxland Progressing Women meeting at Famous Dave's restaurant in Sioux City. Melton is campaigning to unseat Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City native Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse talks about turning 110-years-old
Sioux City native Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse, who will turn 110 on Oct. 4, talks about growing up in Sioux City during an interview. She now lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her daughter.
Updated: Fire at Casey's store in Hull still under investigation
HULL, Iowa -- Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a large fire that broke out at Casey's General Store in Hull Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the store, 612 Division St., at 7:01 a.m. According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, when first responders...
Helicopter crash near Yankton results in pilot fatality
YANKTON, S.D. — A helicopter pilot died Tuesday after crashing near Yankton. Emergency personnel responded to the crash site near 438th Avenue and 307th Street about three miles northwest of Yankton at 10:18 a.m. The pilot, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was pronounced dead at the...
Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
No mercy: Hinton shuts down Akron-Westfield in defensive masterpiece 3-0
No worries, Hinton's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Akron-Westfield at Akron-Westfield High on September 27 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and...
WATCH NOW: Authorities search Missouri River after report of person jumping from train bridge
South Sioux City police and rescue workers search the Missouri River from the banks of the Flatwater Crossing development in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The rescue workers were responding to a report of a person who had jumped into the river from the train bridge.
Visitors guide music
Music fans coming to Sioux City can find plenty to groove to. The city's home to multiple music venues on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Municipal Auditorium where Elvis Presley rocked out in 1956 and the Motor Mart Building which hosted big band leaders like Lawrence Welk, and lays claim to a number of notable jazz performers (such as Billie Holiday collaborator Jim Aton) as well as former Deep Purple guitarist Tommy Bolin. There are enough notable music sites in Sioux City to fill several songbooks.
Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
Onawa man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
