Music fans coming to Sioux City can find plenty to groove to. The city's home to multiple music venues on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Municipal Auditorium where Elvis Presley rocked out in 1956 and the Motor Mart Building which hosted big band leaders like Lawrence Welk, and lays claim to a number of notable jazz performers (such as Billie Holiday collaborator Jim Aton) as well as former Deep Purple guitarist Tommy Bolin. There are enough notable music sites in Sioux City to fill several songbooks.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO