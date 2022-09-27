Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
City announces transit system services public hearing
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is holding a public hearing on Oct. 19 to consider proposed adjustments to the city's transit system services, including route changes and service expansion. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the transit system office, 509 Nebraska...
Peters Avenue in Sioux City closing temporarily
The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced another temporary road closure.
siouxlandnews.com
Tax incentives approved for new 30,000 square foot semi-truck dealership in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday night, Sioux City's City Council approved tax incentives for a new semi-truck dealership on South Lewis Boulevard. Thompson Equipment Company of Portland, Oregon is planning to build a new 30,000 square foot truck and trailer dealership between the Pilot Travel Center and the Kent Feeds plant. In return for that $6.5 million investment, the city will provide a 75% rebate on property taxes over a seven-year period. The dealership would employ about 42 people when it opens in 2024.
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discuss future of power plant
After hearing resident concerns regarding the future of MidAmerica Energy's Port Neal power plant, Woodbury County supervisors offered some clarity on the subject today.
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
Sioux City CSD encouraging families to apply for assistance after meal plan shows $12K in negative balance
While students across Siouxland received free lunch during the pandemic, many are now struggling to pay for their meals.
siouxlandnews.com
Several fire departments respond to a fire at Casey's in Hull, Iowa
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire that destroyed Casey's Convenience Store in Hull, Iowa Wednesday morning. That fire broke out in the kitchen around 7 a.m. at the store which is located on the corner of Highway 18 and K-52. Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley responded to the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.
nwestiowa.com
Camping rates to go up in O'Brien County parks
SUTHERLAND—Camping and cabin rates are set to go up next summer in O’Brien County parks. The modest rate increases will coincide with a new online cabin reservation system intended to provide overnight guests with a more streamlined booking experience. It will ease the burden on conservation department staff,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
Sioux City Journal
Household hazardous waste collections set in Jackson, Lyons
JACKSON, Neb. -- Local Nebraska residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free at upcoming collections in Jackson and Lyons. Hazardous materials can be dropped off from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Jackson at the baseball field parking lot, 230 St. John's St., and on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in Lyons behind the recycling center, 405 S. Second St.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
Sioux City Journal
Helicopter crash near Yankton results in pilot fatality
YANKTON, S.D. — A helicopter pilot died Tuesday after crashing near Yankton. Emergency personnel responded to the crash site near 438th Avenue and 307th Street about three miles northwest of Yankton at 10:18 a.m. The pilot, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was pronounced dead at the...
Sioux City Journal
MercyOne spokeswoman says Sioux City hospital in "full compliance" with CMS vaccination requirements
SIOUX CITY — In a statement released Tuesday, a spokeswoman for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said the Sioux City hospital is in "full compliance" with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements for COVID-19 vaccination of staff. Documents posted to the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals' website indicated...
Pet bird killed in West Side fire; house red-tagged
Firefighters are responding to a possible structure fire in the west side of Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police Chief, Woodbury Co. Sheriff join in discussion on fentanyl
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Sioux City's Police Chief and Woodbury County's Sheriff took part in a roundtable discussion on fentanyl in northwest Iowa. Police Chief Rex Mueller and Sheriff Chad Sheehan joined Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and area law enforcement leaders in Primghar Monday to discuss the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl into northwest Iowa.
