Spokane County sheriff candidates respond to Sheriff Knezovich's plan to clear Camp Hope

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff pushes back deadline to clear Camp Hope, appears on Fox and Friends
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has pushed back his Oct. 14 deadline to clear Camp Hope at the request of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. Sheriff Knezovich said his new deadline is Nov. 10, which was confirmed by Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Corporal Mark Gregory on Wednesday.
Spokane County Sheriff Pushes Back Timeline to Disband Homeless Camp
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”. He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state fire code, but that doesn’t...
#4ThePeople: Spokane County Sheriff candidates share solutions to crime, Camp Hope, staffing
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Spokane County. Two candidates are vying for your vote to replace Ozzie Knezovich. 4 News Now is asking them how they’ll tackle the issues that matter most to you for keeping your family safe.
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inlander.com
After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit
At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
Spokane law enforcement conducting raid at Hells Angels Clubhouse on East Sprague
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
inlander.com
Ozzie's plans for Camp Hope, kudos for tax credits; and local political mapmaking
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing behind his plans to remove the Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The county prosecutor's office, Knezovich says, is working on a warrant of abatement for the camp that should be completed in about 20 days. Some conservatives, including two on the Spokane City Council, have voiced support for the sheriff's plan, but many progressives have raised concerns about the moral, legal and logistical implications of forcibly displacing more than 600 homeless people in a city without adequate shelter space. State agencies have said they also want to see the campers moved but need more time to make sure each camper is placed in safe and secure housing — a process that could take months. The sheriff — who has not been to Camp Hope himself — says he would be fine holding off on the sweep if state agencies pledged to move every camper within a month. But two months? No way, Knezovich says. (NATE SANFORD)
Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could've been trying to...
KHQ Right Now
Department of Veterans Affairs to open new clinic in rural north Idaho in October
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced it will hold an open house for its new contract clinic in Bonner County near Sandpoint. The open house will take place Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. The contractor, STGi International will offer a full-time Physician, an Advanced Registered...
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Nadine Woodward calls on solution to Camp Hope to be figured out by winter
In an online address on Tuesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke out about Camp Hope. Woodward said a solution should be made by winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SCSO looking for victim who reported being held at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a victim who was held at gunpoint in a road rage incident. A deputy was traveling south on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue when a man flagged down the deputy. The man, driving a red car, told the deputy that another man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan H. Arguello, pointed a gun at him.
Pair of Wolves Killed in Northeast Washington Following Repeated Attacks on Cattle
COLVILLE - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say that 2 wolves have been killed in northeast Washington after repeated attacks on cattle. On Sept. 21, 2022, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal removal for up to two wolves total from the Leadpoint pack territory. The authorization was in response to repeated depredations of cattle on private grazing lands in Stevens County and is consistent the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department's wolf-livestock interaction protocol.
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton
A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Latah County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Alleged Hit & Run Suspect
POTLATCH, ID - Do you recognize this person? The Latah County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below in regard to a Hit & Run that occurred at Harvest Foods in Potlatch on Sunday, September 25. Pictured below are the suspected driver and the suspect's vehicle. The...
inlander.com
Councilman Zappone swears his proposed redistricting map wasn't meant to benefit Councilman Zappone
Progressive Spokane City Councilmember Zack Zappone narrowly squeaked by in last year's City Council elections, besting conservative business owner Mike Lish in District 3 by just 262 votes, just over a percentage point. But if Map #2 from the City of Spokane Redistricting Board is approved, his reelection fight would...
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Crimes Detectives investigate Spokane Valley shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating a shooting that left one in the hospital in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released. Last...
KREM
Spokane Valley shooting suspect appears un court
22-year-old Dontrell Dale was arrested for assault and possession of a stolen firearm. He appeared before a judge on Monday. His bon was set at $500,000.
Comments / 3