Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Nut Club announces half pot details
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
Everything You Need to Know to Survive Evansville’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.
wevv.com
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest
The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Updated: 3 hours ago. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from...
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
wevv.com
Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro
The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
warricknews.com
2nd Street Bistro completes smooth transition
BOONVILLE — Two years ago Terri Schanks had no idea she would be taking over one of the most popular local bakeries in Boonville, but when opportunity knocked she answered enthusiastically. After Jamie and Elijah Mayer, the former owners of the bistro, moved to New York, Schanks realized someone...
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
14news.com
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 6 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
New Evansville Mobile Food Market Seeks To Provide Affordable Healthy Groceries to Underserved Areas
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
14news.com
Castle High School band half pot reaches $60k
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot keeps increasing. Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. Officials with the booster club say there’s over 200 students in the band this year. Right now, the total amount...
14news.com
Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Symphony filled Smothers Park with live music on Thursday evening. Music lovers were invited to walk along the riverfront and listen to a variety of popular and classical music performed by an orchestra. This is the third year the Owensboro Symphony has played among the general public, which was inspired by the need to bring music to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
14news.com
Expert: Many animals more active during fall season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the temperatures continue to cool, it means a lot of things are changing outside, including local wildlife. One expert says as we move from summer into fall, a lot of animals get a bit more active, for a number of reasons; so you need to be careful if you have to interact with them.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate
I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
Popular Pizza Restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky Closes For Good
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Comments / 2