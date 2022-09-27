Read full article on original website
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
LCRA to lower Lake Marble Falls for 3 months
The drawdown begins Saturday and ends Dec. 29.
Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden now Greens Garden following separation
The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation of business partners, according to...
Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park playground to be closed until April 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — The Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park playground will soon be renovated to improve accessibility. The construction project will keep the playground closed until April 2023. The project will focus on providing children of all abilities an inclusive, accessible playground with equipment and surrounding area that meet the...
tribnow.com
Opposition to proposed lake continues to grow
From the first opposition meeting more than 20 years ago in a tiny church in Boxelder, to now a statewide, organized effort, the opposition to the massive, proposed lake in the Sulphur River Basin continues to grow. The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has long been deemed by the people of...
Hays County commissioners respond to letter opposing SH 45 project
Hays County Commissioners addressed concerns about the State Highway 45 expansion project. Concerns were laid out in a letter sent by Travis County Commissioners Court.
PUC adopts more rules for power companies prepping for extreme weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Companies involved with making and transporting electricity in Texas will have more rules to follow when preparing for extreme temperatures. Power generators and transmission entities will need to consider certain minimum and maximum temperatures in their winter and summer preparations. Companies must also consider and prepare for wind chill in their areas of operation.
cohaitungchi.com
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
fox7austin.com
Some relief in sight after Austin apartment prices skyrocket, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas - Apartment prices in Austin have soared over the past few years, but experts now say there is some relief in sight. "We're in the number one market in the country for apartment demand," said Emily Blair, Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association. That demand is...
Your power provider may still not be ready for another extreme weather emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law requires electric companies to give the State detailed information about how they will respond to a weather emergency. Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas legislature, requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to analyze weather emergency operations plans of all power entities.
CBS Austin
Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire
Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
City council could move forward with HealthSouth development plan this week
AUSTIN, Texas — As the City of Austin struggles to create more affordable housing, one plan to make more downtown could take a step forward this week. For six years, the City has been working to redevelop the former HealthSouth property near 12th and Red River streets. On Thursday,...
Food forests throughout Central Texas helping increase sustainability, decrease food insecurity
LOCKHART, Texas — The City of Austin's new State of the Food System report looks at the city's food system and things that can be changed to help fight food insecurity and help residents live sustainably. One of the ways that the City is trying to curb food insecurity...
Is Texas prepared for hurricane season? We still need funding for Coastal Spine project that would help
As Texas crews head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, there's still work that needs to be done to make Texas' Gulf Coast more secure.
KSAT 12
DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
TEXAS, USA — THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a $167 million contract for New Mexico-based Southwest Valley Constructors Co. to...
SWAT callout in north Austin, avoid area
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-35 service road in north Austin
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That's between W. Canyon Ridge Drive and W. Parmer Lane.
