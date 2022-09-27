ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

KVUE

Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park playground to be closed until April 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — The Dottie Jordan Neighborhood Park playground will soon be renovated to improve accessibility. The construction project will keep the playground closed until April 2023. The project will focus on providing children of all abilities an inclusive, accessible playground with equipment and surrounding area that meet the...
AUSTIN, TX
tribnow.com

Opposition to proposed lake continues to grow

From the first opposition meeting more than 20 years ago in a tiny church in Boxelder, to now a statewide, organized effort, the opposition to the massive, proposed lake in the Sulphur River Basin continues to grow. The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has long been deemed by the people of...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

PUC adopts more rules for power companies prepping for extreme weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Companies involved with making and transporting electricity in Texas will have more rules to follow when preparing for extreme temperatures. Power generators and transmission entities will need to consider certain minimum and maximum temperatures in their winter and summer preparations. Companies must also consider and prepare for wind chill in their areas of operation.
TEXAS STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.

If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Some relief in sight after Austin apartment prices skyrocket, experts say

AUSTIN, Texas - Apartment prices in Austin have soared over the past few years, but experts now say there is some relief in sight. "We're in the number one market in the country for apartment demand," said Emily Blair, Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association. That demand is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire

Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
AUSTIN, TX

